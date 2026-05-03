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News   Israel News

IDF takes responsibility for 16 front-line communities in security shift

The towns include nine in the north and seven in the center of the country,

May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
An IDF guard post on the Lebanese border, Aug. 10, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
An IDF guard post on the Lebanese border, Aug. 10, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )

The Cabinet approved on Sunday Defense Minister Israel Katz’s proposal for the Israel Defense Forces to assume responsibility for the security of 16 communities in front-line areas.

The move shifts to the IDF exclusive operational authority and responsibility for thwarting terrorism and hostile activity and in those areas.

The communities include nine in the north and seven in the center of the country, Israeli website N12 reported.

The nine communities in the IDF Northern Command area of responsibility are Bar Yohai, Beit Jann, Kibbutz Hulata, Moshav Kfar Hoshen (Safsufa), Kisra-Sumei, Moshav Meron, Or HaGanuz, Moshav Sde Eliezer and Yesud HaMa’ala.

Falling under Central Command are six kibbutim: Afikim, Beit Zera, Degania Alef, Degania Bet, Gesher and Hamadia, and the village of Menahemia.

The selection of the communities was made on the basis of a security analysis that examined parameters such as distance from the border and threat level, as opposed to the distance from the nearest police stations and military forces, N12 reported.

Israeli police will continue to manage civilian security in these communities, including maintaining public order, the security of life and property, and handling criminal offenses.

Special emphasis was placed on Meron. While overall security envelope will be managed by the IDF, police will still hold responsibility for ensuring order and security at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, a popular Jewish religious pilgrimage site that normally attracts hundreds of thousands during the Lag Ba’Omer holiday.

Israel has canceled this year’s Lag B’Omer pilgrimage to Mount Meron to ensure public safety. The holiday this year runs from the evening of May 14 through May 15.

Forty-two million shekels (~$14.2 million) were allocated from the Ministry of Defense (spread over 2028-2030) and an additional 18 million shekels (~$6 million) from the National Security Ministry’s budget for the security effort.

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