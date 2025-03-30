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Trump warns Iran of ‘bombing the likes of which they have never seen’

The U.S. administration has been pushing for a new agreement to replace or strengthen the 2015 nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from during his first term.

Mar. 30, 2025
Erez Linn
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore, via Creative Commons.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran in a recent interview with NBC News, warning that if Tehran fails to reach an agreement ensuring it will not produce nuclear weapons, “there will be bombing—and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

The full interview was set to appear on Sunday’s Meet the Press program.

The president’s comments come amid ongoing tensions with Iran, which have escalated since his return to office in January. The administration has been pushing for a new agreement to replace or strengthen the 2015 nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from during his first term.

He recently sent Iran a letter urging Tehran to agree to his new deal, reportedly allotting it two months to comply, and warned that the consequences for failing to do so would be dire.

White House officials have not yet provided additional context about what specific deal the president was referencing or what conditions Iran would need to meet to avoid military action.

This marks one of Trump’s most explicit threats toward Iran since his inauguration, signaling a potentially more aggressive approach to Middle East policy in his second term.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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