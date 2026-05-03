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WATCH: IDF demolishes 260-foot terror tunnel in Lebanon

The route contained several rooms used by Hezbollah operatives for extended stays, according to the Israeli military.

May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during ground operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during ground operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces operating in Southern Lebanon have uncovered and destroyed a 260-feet-long tunnel used by Hezbollah terrorists, the military said on Sunday.

Troops from the 401st Armored Brigade’s combat team, operating under the command of the 146th Division, are continuing ground operations south of the ceasefire line, with the goal of removing threats to the Israeli home front.

As part of the operations, soldiers discovered a 262-feet-long underground route, which included several rooms used by terror operatives for extended stays, the IDF said.

“After examination and the collection of findings, the route was destroyed by engineering forces,” it added.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, after the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the IDF to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut on April 16 agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The two countries on April 23 agreed to extend the truce for three more weeks following historic direct talks in Washington, D.C.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the ceasefire through its incessant terrorist attacks.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the premier said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

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