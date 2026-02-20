More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump weighs easing nuclear ‘guardrails’ in Saudi civil deal

“Saudi Arabia is the key to the puzzle for what I hope to have happen in the region and the world,” Sen. Lindsey Graham stated.

Feb. 20, 2026

Trump weighs easing nuclear ‘guardrails’ in Saudi civil deal

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia at the South Portico of the White House, Nov. 18, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump has told Congress that he is pursuing a civil nuclear pact with Saudi Arabia that appears to ease some conditions intended to ensure the kingdom does not develop nuclear weapons, according to a Reuters report citing a draft document.

Earlier versions of the proposal reportedly included strict “guardrails” barring Saudi Arabia from enriching uranium or reprocessing nuclear fuel—activities that can be used to produce nuclear weapons. According to Reuters, some of those restrictions may now be removed or modified.

The discussions on the agreement follow a recent meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who described the encounter as “friendly, extensive and consequential.”

Graham stated that the crown prince remains committed to his economic reform agenda, Vision 2030, launched by the Saudi government in 2016 to modernize the Saudi economy and expand regional cooperation.

“The United States and Saudi Arabia will grow closer militarily and economically,” Graham stated. He added that the crown prince believes “it’s imperative that there is a dignified solution for the Palestinian people.”

“Saudi Arabia is the key to the puzzle for what I hope to have happen in the region and the world,” he added.

Middle East Trump Administration
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin