Trump Administration
President says Tehran unprepared for negotiations as U.S.-Israeli strikes cripple the regime’s military and target its missile and drone capabilities.
The Israeli defense minister said that the war has entered its decisive stage, between Iran’s attempt to survive and its forced surrender.
The president says the regime’s navy and air force are gone and vows to keep up U.S. pressure until victory.
The measure was made to express appreciation to the Trump administration and the American people.
“I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account,” he said.
Former U.S. presidents failed to act against Pyongyang, lacking Trump’s “greatness of leadership,” the Israeli foreign minister said.
“They would have had a nuclear weapon. They’re crazy. And they would have used it,” the American leader said.
The president said he did not rule out sending U.S. troops to Iran but stressed it would happen only if he felt it was fully justified.
Tehran’s apology to its neighboring countries “was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” the American president said.
The president said that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem would move to a new special envoy role and tapped Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) to replace her.
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz applauds the top terrorist’s death.
“The Iranians were pretending to negotiate but were obfuscating the whole time,” the U.S. special envoy said on “The Mark Levin Show.”
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