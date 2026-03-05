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Trump Administration

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iran ‘essentially defeated,’ wants to talk but not ready
President says Tehran unprepared for negotiations as U.S.-Israeli strikes cripple the regime’s military and target its missile and drone capabilities.
Mar. 16, 2026
Joshua Marks
Trump
Israel News
Trump: CENTCOM ‘totally obliterated’ military targets on Kharg Island
The Israeli defense minister said that the war has entered its decisive stage, between Iran’s attempt to survive and its forced surrender.
Mar. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on March 11, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: ‘Iran is being absolutely decimated’
The president says the regime’s navy and air force are gone and vows to keep up U.S. pressure until victory.
Mar. 12, 2026
Joshua Marks
Chords Bridge
Israel News
WATCH: Jerusalem’s chords bridge lit up with US, Israeli flags
The measure was made to express appreciation to the Trump administration and the American people.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Trump: End of Iran war to be decided jointly with Netanyahu
“I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account,” he said.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at “The Future of Judea and Samaria” conference in Jerusalem, Oct. 29, 2025. Photo by Matt Kaminsky/JNS.
Israel News
Sa’ar: Trump acted against Iran to prevent another North Korea
Former U.S. presidents failed to act against Pyongyang, lacking Trump’s “greatness of leadership,” the Israeli foreign minister said.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump State of the Union
U.S. News
Trump: When you look at Oct. 7, war on Iran ‘had to be done’
“They would have had a nuclear weapon. They’re crazy. And they would have used it,” the American leader said.
Mar. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. Credit: Twitter.
U.S. News
Trump: ‘Unconditional surrender means when they cry uncle’
The president said he did not rule out sending U.S. troops to Iran but stressed it would happen only if he felt it was fully justified.
Mar. 8, 2026
David Isaac
Trump State of the Union
Israel News
Trump: Iran’s suspension of regional attacks sign it’s losing
Tehran’s apology to its neighboring countries “was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” the American president said.
Mar. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Noem
U.S. News
Trump fires Kristi Noem from Department of Homeland Security
The president said that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem would move to a new special envoy role and tapped Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) to replace her.
Mar. 5, 2026
Mike Waltz
Israel News
‘Good riddance': Iranian who plotted to kill Trump eliminated
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz applauds the top terrorist’s death.
Mar. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Steve Witkoff
Israel News
Witkoff: Islamic Republic ‘more disingenuous’ than Hamas
“The Iranians were pretending to negotiate but were obfuscating the whole time,” the U.S. special envoy said on “The Mark Levin Show.”
Mar. 5, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
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OPINION
Oded J.K. Faran
Opinion
We agree, Tom Friedman. Give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza
Oded J.K. Faran
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
The issue for war opponents is Trump, not Israel or Iran’s regime of terror
Jonathan S. Tobin
James Sinkinson
Opinion
Trump devastates Iran’s axis of resistance, press claims it’s ‘unconstitutional’
James Sinkinson
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Don’t blame Israel for America defending itself against Iran
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
Trump buries Arabist influence over US policy
Mitchell Bard
Clifford D. May
Opinion
A battle to make America great again
Clifford D. May
Opinion
Think again, Tucker
Mark Levin
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