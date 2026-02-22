US agents kill armed man who entered secure area at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

A man who entered the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort of Donald Trump, was shot and killed by agents of the U.S. Secret Service and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the man appeared to be carrying a shotgun and a fuel can.

“The incident, including the individual’s background, actions, potential motive and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement said.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at the White House in Washington during the incident, which took place at 1:30 a.m.

On July 13, 2024, Trump suffered minor injuries when a bullet grazed his right ear as he stood onstage at an open-air campaign rally near Butler, Pa. One bystander was killed. The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot and killed at the scene.

On Sept. 15, 2024, while Trump was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., U.S. Secret Service agents conducting advance security checks spotted a man pointing an AK-47-style rifle with a scope through a fence.

Agents opened fire. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV. He was later apprehended by deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office along Interstate 95.