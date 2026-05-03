More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Terrorists killed in Gaza after approaching IDF troops

“Three terrorists were eliminated, and an additional hit was identified,” the army said.

May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel troops operate to secure the Yellow Line ceasefire line in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, January 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli troops in a Puma armored engineering vehicle secure the Yellow Line ceasefire line in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, January 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces ground troops killed at least three terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday after they crossed the ceasefire line and approached troops, the military said.

According to the IDF, soldiers deployed to southern Gaza identified four terrorists crossed the Yellow Line, which separates areas held by the IDF from those under Hamas control in accordance with the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, truce.

The suspects advanced toward troops, prompting soldiers to open fire to eliminate the “immediate threat,” the military said.

“Three terrorists were eliminated, and an additional hit was identified,” the IDF stated.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.

The truce ended the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and “Gazan civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Defense and Security Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Air Force fighter jets, including advanced F-35 and F-15 platforms produced by Lockheed Martin and Boeing, fly over southern Israel. Credit: Lockheed Martin/Boeing/Defense Ministry.
Israel News
Israel approves procurement of two fighter squadrons
Defense officials cite Iran war lessons, decade-long buildup plan.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
A bonfire celebrating the holiday of Lag B'Omer, which commemorates Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Credit: Lerner Vadim/Shutterstock
Israel News
Israel cancels Lag B’Omer pilgrimage to Meron amid security concerns
Police enforce road closures and warn of zero tolerance for violence following online incitement.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, May 2, 2026. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iran war could be renewed if mullahs ‘misbehave’
“It’s a possibility that could happen, certainly,” the president told reporters.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
APKWS
U.S. News
US approves $992.4 million sale of laser-guided rockets to Israel
“The secretary of state has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to Israel,” the U.S. State Department said.
May. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Maria Cantwell
U.S. News
Senator decries violence in Seattle two weeks after anti-Israel protest
Sen. Maria Cantwell cited an “alarming rise in attacks against the Jewish community here in Seattle and in Europe.”
May. 2, 2026
Barton Hall, Cornell University
U.S. News
Cornell president bumps into protesters blocking his car after event with anti-Israel speaker
“I was accosted by a group of several individuals in the hall, among them students and non-students,” Michael Kotlikoff stated.
May. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Communism’s comeback and the surge of antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Brent, Ep. 220
Apr. 30, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
London stabbings shine light on Hamas’s success
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The Palestinian laundromat
Melanie Phillips