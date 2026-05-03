Terrorists killed in Gaza after approaching IDF troops
“Three terrorists were eliminated, and an additional hit was identified,” the army said.
Israel Defense Forces ground troops killed at least three terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday after they crossed the ceasefire line and approached troops, the military said.
According to the IDF, soldiers deployed to southern Gaza identified four terrorists crossed the Yellow Line, which separates areas held by the IDF from those under Hamas control in accordance with the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, truce.
The suspects advanced toward troops, prompting soldiers to open fire to eliminate the “immediate threat,” the military said.
“Three terrorists were eliminated, and an additional hit was identified,” the IDF stated.
Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.
The truce ended the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and “Gazan civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.