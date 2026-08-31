Temple Sinai in Summerlin offers tuition-free religious school

Temple Sinai has announced that registration is open for the 2026-27 school year at the Mark L. Haberkorn Religious School, offering tuition-free education that is included with Temple Sinai synagogue membership.

Serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade, Temple Sinai’s Mark L. Haberkorn Religious School provides experiential Jewish education designed to help young people build strong connections to Judaism, their community and one another. Students explore Jewish values, traditions, Hebrew, holidays, Israel and culture through hands-on learning and age-appropriate experiences.

“At Temple Sinai, we believe that Jewish learning is a lifelong journey that begins by nurturing curiosity, compassion and a sense of belonging,” said Rabbi Ilana Baden, spiritual leader of Temple Sinai. “Our religious school is more than a place to learn about Judaism. It is a place where children and families build community, celebrate together and discover how Jewish values can enrich their everyday lives. We are proud to make religious school tuition-free with synagogue membership because we believe every family should have the opportunity to experience the warmth and joy of Jewish life.”

Families can look forward to:

• Hands-on Jewish learning for students in kindergarten through 7th grade.

• Small group Hebrew education for students in 3rd through 6th grade.

• Family holiday celebrations and interactive Jewish experiences throughout the year.

• Teen leadership opportunities through the Madrichim Teacher Assistant Program.

• Monthly Sinai High programming for students in 8th through 12th grade.

• Opportunities for community service, leadership, friendship and Jewish connection.

• A Reform community for families of different backgrounds and levels of Jewish experience.

Temple Sinai in Las Vegas is offering tuition-free religious school. Credit: Courtesy of Temple Sinai of Las Vegas.

The 2026-27 school year will begin with several opportunities for the entire community to participate. All families are invited to attend the Back-to-School Blessing Shabbat and Ice Cream Truck on Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

On the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the community is invited to attend a free High Holy Day Family Experience on Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m. Those interested in attending the High Holy Day Family Experience can register here. Both programs are free of charge, open to all ages and do not require Temple Sinai synagogue membership.

Temple Sinai is also continuing to expand its educational and family engagement offerings to meet the needs of Jewish families throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Future initiatives include additional family programming and community partnerships throughout the year.

For more information and registration for the Mark L. Haberkorn Religious School, visit: Mark L. Haberkorn Religious School - Temple Sinai.