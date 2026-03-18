Menachem Wecker

The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
“If the pattern holds over time and continues to grow as the months get warmer, then you start to look at things that changed at the turn of the year that might have explained it,” Rafael Mangual, of the Manhattan Institute, told JNS.
“I think the government should be funding those universities that see themselves as repositories of cultural inheritance and of a Western tradition that undergirds what America stands for,” Yeshiva University’s president, who testified at the hearing, told JNS.
“Even though Frank Gehry was reluctant to unveil his Jewish identity until later in life, his work displays subversion of convention,” leading architect Daniel Libeskind told JNS. “That aspect is certainly a Jewish sensibility.”
Albert Goldman “was brilliant,” June Brandt, senior research analyst in postal history at the U.S. Postal Service, told JNS. “His focus was to make the New York City post office relevant and well known.”