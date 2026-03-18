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Menachem Wecker

Menachem Wecker is the U.S. bureau news editor of JNS.

Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Toronto Police Car
World News
Toronto police probing shots fired at synagogue as possible hate crime
Mar. 3, 2026
Menachem Wecker
The Triumph of Mordecai
Features
Would the real Haman please stand up?
Feb. 26, 2026
Menachem Wecker
NYPD snow
U.S. News
Despite unseasonal cold, snow in NY, Baltimore, too soon to say if crime rise is significant, expert says
“If the pattern holds over time and continues to grow as the months get warmer, then you start to look at things that changed at the turn of the year that might have explained it,” Rafael Mangual, of the Manhattan Institute, told JNS.
Feb. 23, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Religious Liberty Commission
U.S. News
Religious liberty panel hearing on Jew-hatred at times digresses to discuss opposing Israel
“I think the government should be funding those universities that see themselves as repositories of cultural inheritance and of a Western tradition that undergirds what America stands for,” Yeshiva University’s president, who testified at the hearing, told JNS.
Feb. 9, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Goldfeder
Features
Mark Goldfeder draws on rabbinic study, 14th century responsa to defend Jews
“I was a rabbi before I became a lawyer, which informs a lot of my worldview,” the National Jewish Advocacy Center CEO told JNS.
Feb. 9, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Circumcision
Features
‘Women’s voices have been so long discounted,’ early modern Jewish historians say
“We were able to read certain sources against the grain to extract women’s voices or women’s experiences,” Debra Kaplan, coauthor of the new book “A Woman Is Responsible for Everything,” told JNS.
Jan. 31, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Jesus money lenders Temple
Culture and Society
Jesus angered by exchange rate, didn’t righteously block business on Temple grounds, scholars say
“If he was partially human, we can also expect human behavior from him,” Haggai Olshanetsky, of the University of Warsaw and lead author of a new study, told JNS.
Jan. 7, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Dancing House in Prague
Israel News
Frank Gehry, starchitect inspired by carp swimming in his grandmother’s tub for gefilte fish, dies at 96
“Even though Frank Gehry was reluctant to unveil his Jewish identity until later in life, his work displays subversion of convention,” leading architect Daniel Libeskind told JNS. “That aspect is certainly a Jewish sensibility.”
Dec. 6, 2025
Menachem Wecker
Salvador Dali Shapero
Jewish Life
Dealer asking seven figures for biblical series by Dalí hopes it will go to Israeli museum
“They could go to a museum even in the Gulf, where people could see another side of Israel, an artistic side, a beautiful side,” Bernard Shapero told JNS.
Dec. 5, 2025
Menachem Wecker
Albert Goldman
Features
‘Never a photo op he didn’t like’: Jewish NY postmaster grew, shaped USPS letters to Santa program in 1930s, ’40s
Albert Goldman “was brilliant,” June Brandt, senior research analyst in postal history at the U.S. Postal Service, told JNS. “His focus was to make the New York City post office relevant and well known.”
Dec. 1, 2025
Menachem Wecker
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