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Joshua Marks

Map showing Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian military targets across the country over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel strikes Iranian missile, nuclear sites
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
Mar. 22, 2026
Joshua Marks
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iran ‘essentially defeated,’ wants to talk but not ready
Mar. 16, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israeli security and rescue personnel inspect the damage from an Iranian missile in Bnei Brak, east of northern Tel Aviv, March 15, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Eight hurt as Israel under fire from Iran, Hezbollah
Mar. 15, 2026
Joshua Marks
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on March 11, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: ‘Iran is being absolutely decimated’
The president says the regime’s navy and air force are gone and vows to keep up U.S. pressure until victory.
Mar. 12, 2026
Joshua Marks
Iran Missile in Israel
Israel News
IAF officials: Iran launch capabilities may be down to 5% within days
Israeli officials say joint Jerusalem-Washington airstrikes have already destroyed more than 80% of the regime’s launching potential.
Mar. 11, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israeli Air Force jets strike IRGC Quds Force aircraft and other military infrastructure at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, March 7, 2026. Source: @IAFsite/X.
Israel News
Israeli jets bomb Iranian drone-launch site
Warplanes hit a Quds Force command center and UAV hub in the latest wave of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes.
Mar. 10, 2026
Joshua Marks
An Israeli Air Force F-16I “Sufa” fighter jet takes off during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Iranian regime and its regional terrorist proxies. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
Israel News
‘Roaring Lion': Israel hits Iranian missile launch and Basij sites
IDF strikes continue to “deepen the damage to all arrays and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime.”
Mar. 9, 2026
Joshua Marks
Explosions erupt following strikes at Shahran Oil Refinery in Tehran on March 7, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel strikes Iranian regime’s military fuel facilities
Israeli and U.S. forces are expanding their target bank as joint operations enter their second week, aiming to further erode the Islamic Republic’s power.
Mar. 8, 2026
Joshua Marks
IAF Jet
Israel News
Tehran compound housing all Iranian security HQs hit
Israeli forces pound Iranian command centers; Jerusalem says Air Force has fired thousands of munitions to degrade the Islamic Republic’s power.
Mar. 5, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israeli Air Force fighter jets take off and land during “Roaring Lion,” an operation the military says aims to deliver a heavy blow to the Iranian regime and remove long-term threats to Israel. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
Israel News
Israeli jets strike Tehran internal security terror hubs
The IAF hit dozens of Basij and internal security command centers in Tehran, targeting forces used to crush protests and enforce Iran’s regime.
Mar. 4, 2026
Joshua Marks
Lebanon Border
Israel News
IDF ground troops authorized to advance into Lebanon
Jerusalem boosts its defensive posture along the border as strikes on Hezbollah targets intensify after the Iranian proxy joins the fight.
Mar. 3, 2026
Joshua Marks
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