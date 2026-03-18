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Andrew Bernard

Andrew Bernard

Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.

Temple Israel
U.S. News
‘Somebody came into my house to shoot my babies’: Temple Israel, Federation call for federal security measures after attack
“This could have been the greatest terrorist tragedy in America since 9/11,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joseph Kent testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on Dec. 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
U.S. News
US counterterror center head resigns over Iran war, blames Israel for ‘manufactured’ American conflicts
Mar. 17, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Kat Abughazaleh
U.S. News
Anti-Israel Illinois congressional candidate scrubs call to remove Hamas from power from campaign website
Mar. 16, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Trump
U.S. News
US has hit more than 7,000 targets in Iran, Trump says
“This is a paper tiger that we’re dealing with now,” the president said of Iran. “It wasn’t a paper tiger two weeks ago. It’s a paper tiger now.”
Mar. 16, 2026
Andrew Bernard
FBI
U.S. News
Old Dominion shooter previously convicted for supporting ISIS
FBI director Kash Patel said that the bureau is probing the attack, in which one was killed and two were wounded, as an act of terrorism.
Mar. 12, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Hadassah on the Hill
U.S. News
Hadassah leaders press Congress on antisemitism, US-Israel ties during ‘Day of Impact’
“We really wanted to get a broad-brush stroke of meeting with people who we already know are our friends” and those who are not friends yet, Carol Ann Schwartz, Hadassah national president, told JNS.
Mar. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Cruz
U.S. News
Tucker Carlson ‘most dangerous demagogue in this country,’ Cruz says
“Virtually every single one of my colleagues in the Senate on the Republican side agrees with me,” the Texas senator said. “Yet almost none of them will say Tucker’s name.”
Mar. 10, 2026
Andrew Bernard
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
House rejects Iran war powers resolution
Lawmakers opposed the move to restrict U.S. military operations along mostly party lines, with two Republicans voting in favor of the resolution and four Democrats against.
Mar. 5, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Kurdistan
U.S. News
Iraqi Kurds reject role in anti-Iran operations
“Leave the Kurds alone,” Iraqi first lady Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed wrote. “We are not guns for hire.”
Mar. 5, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Jasmine Crockett
U.S. News
Talarico beats Crockett in closely-watched Texas Dem primary, GOP has runoff
Jasmine Crockett’s seat in Texas’s 30th Congressional District is likely to be taken up by Frederick Haynes III, a pastor who condemned Israel as an “apartheid” state the day after Oct. 7.
Mar. 4, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Al Thani, Qatar
World News
Qatar reads Iran the riot act over ‘flagrant’ civilian attacks
“These Iranian actions reflected ‘an escalatory approach’ and did not indicate any genuine desire for de-escalation,” the Qatari foreign ministry stated.
Mar. 4, 2026
Andrew Bernard
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