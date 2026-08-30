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US, Iranian regime reportedly trading strikes after weeks-long lull

“It’s not a decisive shift to a new phase of the war,” Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS. “Rather it is a reminder that the U.S. has the will to police the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian retaliation was likely factored into U.S. planning.”

JNS Staff
US Navy jet
A U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft approaches the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 27, 2026. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago/U.S. Navy.
(Aug. 30, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. military said that it attacked Iranian rocket launchers at the Strait of Hormuz in its “first military action in a month on Sunday, breaking a lull in fighting during an intermittent war that has lasted more than six months,” the Associated Press reported.

The wire reported that according to Tim Hawkins, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, Iranian regime forces were seen readying to launch “rockets with sea mines into the strait.”

CENTCOM has not yet commented publicly but said on Sunday evening that as of Aug. 30, its forces “have redirected 83 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two to ensure compliance with the blockade.” (JNS sought comment from CENTCOM.)

In recent weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump has launched what said will be crippling economic sanctions on the regime.

Fox News reported that Iran is attacking American forces in Jordan.

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS that “today’s strike is a signal from the U.S. that it is not going to allow Iran to reverse the American gains in recent weeks over ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“It’s not a decisive shift to a new phase of the war,” he said. “Rather it is a reminder that the U.S. has the will to police the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian retaliation was likely factored into U.S. planning.”

JNS asked if the strikes surprised him. “I don’t think there were any true surprises,” he said.

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