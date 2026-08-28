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JNS TV   Straight Up

Iran is losing its grip on the Strait of Hormuz

Daniel Seaman
(Aug. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Welcome to “Straight Up,” the bold, unfiltered JNS news show hosted by former director of Israel’s Government Press Office, Danny Seaman. Drawing on decades at the forefront of Israeli media and public diplomacy, he delivers sharp, unapologetic analysis on the issues shaping Israel, the Middle East and the global news narrative. From dismantling myths about the Oslo Accords in the 1990s to the Abraham Accords of 2020 to exposing the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas alliance and the Western media’s bias against Israel, Seaman’s commentary is fearless, factual and grounded in firsthand experience. His direct, authoritative voice cuts through propaganda to reveal what’s driving events in the region.

Each week, “Straight Up” dives deep into the biggest stories in Israeli news, featuring in-depth conversations with journalists, security experts and policymakers who know the facts behind the headlines. Seaman’s no-spin approach sheds light on the moral, strategic and political challenges facing Israel—from countering terror and defending democracy to navigating its relationships with the United States and Arab world. Candid, uncompromising and deeply informed, “Straight Up” is the show for viewers who want to understand Israel and the Middle East as they truly are—without filters, without fear and straight to the point.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Iran
Daniel Seaman
Daniel Seaman Daniel Seaman
Daniel (“Danny”) Seaman is an Israeli media professional and former civil servant, mainly active in the fields of foreign service and public diplomacy.
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