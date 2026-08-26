BREAKING: Orthodox Union announces Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Baltimore, as new executive vice president, Rabbi Josh Joseph to be umbrella group’s CEO

During the upcoming High Holidays, Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Baltimore, plans to ask for divine help in his new job as executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, a role that his friend, Rabbi Moshe Hauer , held until his untimely death on Oct. 14.

“On a personal level, I enter into this Rosh Hashanah obviously with immense gratitude to Hashem for all of the beautiful brachahs that He’s given to me, many of which I feel I don’t generally deserve,” the rabbi told JNS. “And I walk into this Rosh Hashanah with a tremendous feeling of being overwhelmed at the opportunity to hopefully do something even greater for the Jewish people.”

Among “many things,” including for his family and his community, he plans to pray “heavily” for siyata dishmaya, a rabbinic Aramaic phrase that refers to divine assistance, he said.

“Because leadership in general is such a complicated place to live, and I’ve never lived in this place at national or international leadership before,” he told JNS. “I know that the only way that I can have some measure of success is with God’s blessing, providence, direction and wisdom.”

Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Baltimore, and the late Rabbi Moshe Hauer. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.

The first year, Silber told JNS, will be a bit of a “hybrid model” between being in the OU office in New York a few days a week and working remotely.

“So we will be here in Baltimore,” he said. “Im yirtzah Hashem,” with God’s will, “come the second year, obviously the expectation is a more full-time presence in the office. We’re going to try to figure it out.”

“I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to my shul. It’s not just my shul. It’s my family,” he said. “Obviously, my goal is to try to maintain an ongoing relationship with the shul in a way, of course, that doesn’t interfere with my responsibilities at the OU, recognizing the enormity of my position there.”

The Orthodox Union said on Wednesday night that Silber was assuming the role, which he will begin on Nov. 2 and for which he is to be “responsible for representing the OU’s vision on both Torah and public policy and providing hashkafic and halachic guidance within the organization and beyond.” (The first term refers to broad philosophy and the latter to Jewish law.)

Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Orthodox Union. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.

Rabbi Josh Joseph, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer at the OU, is to become the Orthodox umbrella organization’s new chief executive officer, the OU said. In that role, he will oversee “management of all OU programs and operations,” and like Silber, he will report to the group’s executive committee, the OU said.

Joseph told JNS that “for the last year, I’ve been wearing multiple hats.”

“I think where the board is going with this is that there is one person, who everybody understands, that is the senior executive, who from a reporting perspective, from a supervisory perspective, from a management perspective, from a financial accountability perspective—there is one person to focus on, and that’s the CEO,” he said.

“We’re a lay-leadership driven organization, so Mitch Aeder is the president. He’s the senior lay leader. Rabbi Moshe Elefant is the CEO of kashrus and me as CEO of klal, or community,” he told JNS.

The OU has nearly 3,500 employees in 115 countries worldwide, including at 640 plants in China, according to Joseph. “That doesn’t include all of the volunteers,” he said. “When you add in volunteers and you add in consultants and you add in advisers, it’s much larger.”

Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Orthodox Union. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.

At 128, the Orthodox Union is still growing, according to Joseph. “The OU has grown, baruch Hashem,” thank God, “in incredible ways over the last few years, and sometimes our eyes are bigger than our hands. I think that was actually a Rabbi Hauer quote,” he told JNS. “We’re getting on another really capable, competent, passionate set of hands, and we are really excited about it.”

The OU’s new strategic plan includes an emphasis on bringing more Jews, not just Orthodox ones, closer to God, including through Jewish Student Union at NCSY, which aims to go from engaging 20,000 to 40,000 to 100,000 teens a year, according to Joseph.

It also aims to engage Jews more via Birthright and in its work on the federal education tax credit, which can be used for Jewish education.

“Being focused on Jewish identity, Jewish pride, knowing what it means to be Jewish—yes as a reaction to antisemitism but also because people are asking for it,” he told JNS. “That is priority number one.”

“Priority number two is more focused on Israel, our Anglo engagement in Israel,” he said. “So 10 years ago, we had no couples on campuses in Israel, 25 campuses in America, called JLIC couples. We now have 17 couples in Israel on 11 campuses and in four communities for young professionals.”

“We’re still at our core, focused on the Orthodox. Orthodox Union. More Jews, number one. And in Israel, we’re focusing on the Anglos,” he said. “I think if we talk in a year, we’re going to be hearing some great stories along both of those lines.”

Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Orthodox Union. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.

Big city, with a small town soul

Under Silber’s leadership since 2003, Suburban Orthodox, which is in its 70th year, has grown significantly. “As our spiritual leader, Rabbi Silber’s dedication and commitment is demonstrated time and again through his shiurim and classes, as well as a strong caring presence during times of simcha,” joy, “and sorrow,” per the Orthodox congregation’s website.

Silber created the synagogue’s Institute for Jewish Continuity, an “in person and online learning center dedicated to providing inspiring and intellectually invigorating Torah learning to all levels of learners,” per the synagogue.

Silber told JNS that he grew up in East Brunswick, N.J., and was inspired by Rabbi Yaakov Wasser, then of the Young Israel of East Brunswick, who was a “tremendous influence” on him and his family and who inspired Silber to pursue a rabbinic career.

“I have been privileged, thank God, to spend my life in Jewish communal service, obviously in different arenas at different times,” Silber told JNS.

Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Baltimore, and his wife Aviva Silber. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.

He went to Yeshiva University, where he earned his rabbinic ordination, and he did his rabbinic internship at Congregation Shearith Israel, also known as the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue, in Manhattan, then under Rabbi Hayyim Angel.

The first time that he spoke “really” publicly was at the synagogue, Silber told JNS. The sermon (drasha) came after services, and Rabbi Norman Lamm, a former Yeshiva University president who died in 2020, was then in the audience.

“I was a kid. This was my first drasha given in a shul, and I have Rabbi Lamm—the orator of orators was there,” Silber told JNS. “I will never forget. Immediately after he pulled me to the side. I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I remember it was critique and compliment in a beautiful synthesis way that was just fantastic.”

Silber was then assistant rabbi, for three-and-a-half years, of Congregation Shomrei Torah, in Fair Lawn, N.J., under then Rabbi Benjamin Yudin. Silber was also education director at the time at the kosher certifier Kof-K. (The OU also has a kosher division, which operates separately and with its own executive.)

He also holds a graduate degree in Jewish education from Yeshiva, and he and his wife Aviva Silber have six children, according to his synagogue biography.

Silber told JNS that Suburban Orthodox, which opened a new building in 2025, is a “beautiful, diverse, eclectic congregation.”

The OU approached him about the new job “not more than about two-three months ago,” he told JNS.

Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Baltimore. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.

Hauer, the former OU executive, “was a friend and a mentor, and I heard from Rabbi Hauer just a lot of the different things that he was able to accomplish at the OU,” Silber said. “I can’t say that we were looking for anything, but this opportunity presented itself, and I think the unique platform of the OU is an opportunity to help the klal,” Hebrew for the community.

“I feel very privileged that throughout my entire life, I’ve been devoted to the needs of community, but obviously, community I would say in a narrower way. In Fair Lawn, N.J. In Baltimore, Md.,” he told JNS. “In both, thank God, through different platforms, I am able to teach Torah that is able to go to a much wider audience.”

“That platform at the OU, I think, is an opportunity to help the klal in a very different way,” he said. “I would like to think that I will bring some of the skillsets of my rabbanus with me. Much larger congregation.”

The way that Silber has approached his rabbinic career is “I love my people,” he told JNS.

“I don’t look at myself on the perch and them on the floor. I try to live with them, alongside them,” he said. “Obviously, I have responsibilities towards them, but I’ve always seen myself as just one of the congregation.” (As an aside, he pays membership dues, “because I want to,” he told JNS. “As much as I’m the rabbi of the congregation, I feel a part of the congregation.”)

He tries to love and accept congregants for who and what they are, the rabbi said.

Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Baltimore. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.

“I know what a flawed human being I am,” he told JNS. “I like people to accept me with all of my flaws, and so I’ve come to feel that I could—I try to bring a certain sense of unconditional love and unconditional acceptance to the people around me.”

He thinks his congregation has created a “safe space” for people to grow in their own ways, and to become the “best version” of themselves.

When Silber came to Baltimore, he was “probably” the youngest rabbi and Hauer was the second youngest. The two had a “very unique” friendship, and Hauer was a mentor, he said.

“From when I came to Baltimore, from the beginning, he just extended his hand in friendship and really made himself available,” Silber told JNS. “As a new rabbi—as much as I had been the assistant rabbi, this was my first time on my own—the ability to have someone who was somewhat in the same stage of life but had a good amount of additional life experience, had rabbanus experience under his belt. He just always made himself available to me.”

“I’m not from Baltimore. Baltimore is a multi-generational town, so it’s kind of like if you’re not born in Baltimore, you’re never really from Baltimore,” he said. “Here I was, kind of alone on the island. My family does not live here. Having someone who could be a friend, a sounding board, a mentor. I was able to run things past him, bounce ideas off him, and we had a good relationship.”

He added that Baltimore is a “big city with sometimes like a small town neshamah,” or soul.

He plans to approach his new position with “humility,” and he hopes to focus on unifying Jews, Silber told JNS.

“Part of the power of the OU is the OU has such profound and holy tentacles, that go into so many different directions and so many parts of the Jewish community, and to be able to have this position to leverage that, to build bonds of unity,” he said. “I would like to think that with this new opportunity, there’s a whole arsenal of incredible, holy tools to be able to address it.”

Jews feel like “we’re getting pummeled from multiple directions,” he said. “It feels that way. Internally. Externally.”

Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Suburban Orthodox Congregation in Baltimore. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.

That might be because of “information and sensory overload,” in which everyone knows “everything that is happening everywhere at all times,” he said. “It feels like we’re getting bombarded from all sides.”

He hopes that after 2,000 years of waiting for the Redemption that it is forthcoming.

“We are the masters of patience and simultaneous impatience. I feel a little bit more on the impatience side,” he said.

JNS volunteered that if the Messianic era arrives, he and his family could move to Israel rather than New York.

“Or I could just focus on giving shiurim,” religious instruction,” he said, “because all of the problems will be solved.”