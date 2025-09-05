Anti-Israel protester bumps Republican congressman, gets pushed back 

( Sept. 5, 2025 / JNS )

An anti-Israel protester reportedly made physical contact with Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) on Thursday, leading the congressmember to push the protester.

Politico reported that the confrontation took place outside the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill. The protester approached Burchett and criticized his stance on the Israel-Hamas war before bumping the legislator. What was said was unclear.

Burchett then reportedly shoved the protester.

“Everyone has a right to their opinion, and they can say all of the filthy stuff they want, but they don’t have the right to bump the congressman,” Burchett spokesman Will Garrett stated.

Capitol Police reportedly questioned the protester, but have declined to comment on the incident. It is unclear whether the protester is affiliated with any organization.

Burchett posted a montage last year of verbal confrontations he’s had with the anti-Israel group Code Pink, whose members have accosted him on several occasions about the war and his support for Israel.

Burchett said members of the group threatened to kill his wife and daughter, which Code Pink denied.