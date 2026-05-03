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News   Israel News

Israel cancels Lag B’Omer pilgrimage to Meron amid security concerns

Police enforce road closures and warn of zero tolerance for violence following online incitement.

May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
A bonfire celebrating the holiday of Lag B'Omer, which commemorates Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Credit: Lerner Vadim/Shutterstock.
A bonfire celebrating the holiday of Lag B’Omer, which commemorates Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Credit: Lerner Vadim/Shutterstock.
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )

Israel has canceled this year’s Lag B’Omer pilgrimage to Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee, according to a statement the Israel Police issued on Sunday.

“In accordance with [IDF] Home Front Command guidelines and a decision by the prime minister, and in light of the current security situation, the annual Lag B’Omer pilgrimage … will not take place this year,” the Police Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The site—home to the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (90-160 CE)—typically draws tens of thousands of worshippers for one of the largest annual religious gatherings in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier ordered that the celebrations on Mount Meron be held in a symbolic format only, in light of the Home Front Command’s policy limiting gatherings to up to 1,500 people.

Lag B’Omer, observed on the 33rd day of the Omer count between Passover and Shavuot, is celebrated this year from the evening of May 14 through May 15. The holiday commemorates the death of Shimon Bar Yochai, a revered sage and mystic, and traditionally includes bonfires, pilgrimages and public celebrations, particularly at Mount Meron and at the grave of High Priest Shimon Hatzaddik (Simeon the Just) in Jerusalem.

Police said forces from the Northern District, Traffic Division and Border Police have been deployed to enforce the restrictions and ensure public safety.

Beginning on Sunday morning, authorities blocked access routes to Meron and surrounding areas. Entry for both vehicles and pedestrians is prohibited through May 6, except for residents and those staying in registered accommodations.

Multiple roads in the region have already been closed, including sections of Route 89 and Route 866. Additional closures will take effect from Monday at 6 a.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m., preventing all travel toward the site from key junctions, including Safed, Elifelet, Hanania and Hiram.

Police checkpoints have been established along access roads, and entry is permitted only upon presentation of identification for all passengers. Unauthorized individuals will be turned away.

Border Police units have also been deployed in nearby forests and open areas, equipped with advanced surveillance tools and off-road vehicles to prevent attempts to reach the site on foot.

Authorities said the measures follow the identification of “serious and extreme” online incitement calling on individuals to arm themselves and attack police officers.

“Forces will act with one clear objective—protecting public safety and enforcing the law,” the statement said, warning that any attempt to harm security personnel or disrupt public order will be met with “firm and zero-tolerance enforcement.”

“The police will not allow extremist elements to turn this holy site into a scene of violence,” the statement added.

The Israel Police urged the public to mark Lag B’Omer at home, in synagogues or within local communities, and to avoid traveling to restricted areas.

“In light of the security threats in the north, avoiding restricted routes is the responsible way to preserve tradition safely,” the statement said.

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JNS Staff
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