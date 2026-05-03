Leaders of Gaza-bound flotilla arrive in Israel after naval interception near Greece

Two leading participants in the latest Gaza protest flotilla arrived in Israel for questioning on Saturday after being detained by the Israeli Navy near Greece on April 29-30.

Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila, members of the Hamas-linked Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), “will be transferred for questioning by law enforcement authorities,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated.

Abu Keshek, who hold Spanish citizenship, is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization due to his leading role in the PCPA, the statement noted. Ávila, a Brazilian, is suspected of “illegal activity” as part of his membership in the Hamas front group.

“Both will receive a consular visit from the representatives of their respective countries in Israel,” the ministry said.

Saif Abu Keshek is a leading member of the PCPA, a front for the Hamas terrorist organization. The PCPA is an organization designated and sanctioned by the United States.



Saif Abu Keshek serves as a liaison between senior Hamas officials and international actors, and he assists… pic.twitter.com/17U9KJ6wDI — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 1, 2026

The Foreign Ministry on Friday dismissed the Global Sumud (“Steadfastness”) Flotilla as a “provocation,” saying the effort was intended to draw attention away from Hamas’s refusal to lay down its weapons.

According to the statement, approximately 175 activists involved in the flotilla were released in Crete after the Greek government agreed to allow them to disembark. Israel thanked Athens for its cooperation, saying the move helped prevent escalation.

Jerusalem reiterated that it would continue to enforce its “lawful naval blockade” of the Hamas-controlled Gaza coast.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Friday denounced the “Condom Cruise sponsored by Hamas” as “a bunch of boats stocked w/ condoms & drugs (not prescriptions btw).

“Filled w/ useful idiots who pretend to ‘SAVE THE WORLD!’ but who deliver nothing but headaches for [U.S. President Donald Trump’s] Peace Process. A pathetic ‘showboat’ stunt,” the envoy added.

The declared objective of the Global Sumud Flotilla is to “to break the illegal siege on Gaza by sea, open a humanitarian corridor and end the ongoing genocide.”

Jerusalem maintains that its naval blockade on the enclave, imposed on Jan. 3, 2009, is compatible with international law. It aims to prevent weapons, terrorists and funds from entering or exiting Gaza by sea. Egypt also maintain a blockade on the Gaza Strip, specifically by closing the Rafah border crossing.

Several missions led by the Global Sumud Flotilla were also intercepted by the Israeli Navy last year, with participants detained and deported, including Swedish far-left activist Greta Thunberg.