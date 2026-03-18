Deborah Fineblum

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“What’s amazing is how, despite these horrendous losses, they just got up and started all over again; there’s so much we can learn from that,” says Yael Richler-Friedman, who directs education for Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.