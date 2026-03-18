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Deborah Fineblum

Deborah Fineblum

Deborah Fineblum is a freelance writer and book author who made aliyah on July 4, 2013.

Intensive-care paramedics Brett Simpson and Andrew Bibby of NSW Ambulance, Dr. Matthew Oliver of Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Dr. Rachael Wilkes of St. Vincent's Hospital Leah Trend, Scott Gibbons of Surf Life Saving NSW, Daniel McLaughlin and Jackson Doolan of Waverley Council Surf Lifesavers, Detective Sgt. Cole Shanahan and Senior Constable Paul Drinias of NSW Police, civilian rescuer Ahmed al-Ahmed, Chaya Mushka Dadon, Naomi Or (third from left in yellow vest) and Vladimir Kotlyar represent local heroes, including first responders from Community Health Support, Community Security Group and Hatzolah, stand for the national anthems after receiving a guard of honor for their service during the Bondi Beach Chanukah massacre during day one of the Fifth Test in the 2025/26 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia, on Jan. 04, 2026. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images.
Features
After the massacre, two heroes at Bondi look back … and forward
“We’ve heard about antisemitism around the world but thought there was nothing to worry about here,” says Australian Ronny Krite, who was on the scene on Dec. 14 in the midst of mayhem.
Feb. 2, 2026
Deborah Fineblum
Yad Vashem Parent Love
Features
Center stage at Yad Vashem: A parental love story
Aug. 19, 2025
Deborah Fineblum
New member of Knesset Ohad Tal arrives for the opening session of the legislature in Jerusalem on Nov. 15, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Features
Why is it easier to defeat a big power like Iran than the Palestinians?
Jul. 12, 2025
Deborah Fineblum
Red Alert on Phone
Opinion
Bringing us all home: A repatriation saga
I can’t help but perceive the actions of these past few weeks as somewhat biblical in nature.
Jun. 27, 2025
Deborah Fineblum
Sunset at Sinai
Features
Revelations great and small: Bringing Shavuot home
Compelling evidence that, like at Sinai, a single moment of Godly revelation begets another and another and another.
May. 30, 2025
Deborah Fineblum
Nooish Instant Matzo Ball Soup
Jewish Life
Make it matzah ball (though wait till after Passover)
“Nobody was doing this for Jewish food, and I felt it really needed to be done. So, I thought, why not me?” says Sarah Nathan.
Apr. 11, 2025
Deborah Fineblum
Matzah
Features
Eight reasons why this Passover is different from all others ...
Down through the ages, Jews have gathered with family and friends on the seder night to relive their people’s most dramatic and defining moment in history. This year, it’s especially so.
Apr. 7, 2025
Deborah Fineblum
Theresienstadt Concentration Camp
Features
Eighty years after liberation, both the anguish and the resilience live on
“What’s amazing is how, despite these horrendous losses, they just got up and started all over again; there’s so much we can learn from that,” says Yael Richler-Friedman, who directs education for Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.
Jan. 22, 2025
Deborah Fineblum
"Sufganiyot" (doughnuts)
Features
Around the world for the eight nights of the ‘Festival of Lights’
From Tunis, Ethiopia and Holon to Los Angeles and New York, the makings of an oil-rich, taste-tingling Chanukah that touches on many Jewish traditions.
Dec. 16, 2024
Deborah Fineblum
The Vaknin kids playing in the family bomb shelter in Netivot, nine miles from the Gaza Strip. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Helping Israel’s children through this war
“After so many rounds of rockets and having to run into the shelter, you learn to see the underlying symptoms in each child.”
Nov. 8, 2024
Deborah Fineblum
Grandparents Story, Sukkot
Jewish Life
Bubbe and Zayde: Now’s the time to teach ‘di kinder’ a thing or two
“My grandparents rubbed a Jewish life off on me, and I’m hoping to rub it off on my grandkids,” says 68-year-old Josh Engman.
Oct. 16, 2024
Deborah Fineblum
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