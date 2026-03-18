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Gina Bublil Waldman

The Kasbah of Aït Benhaddou in southern Morocco, built by the Berbers from the 14th century onwards. Credit: Donar Reiskoffer via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Defying the darkness with the light of peace
For Jews hailing from the Middle East and North Africa, the normalization of Morocco-Israel relations is a reminder of how far we’ve come in our history of struggle and persecution.
Dec. 16, 2020
Gina Bublil Waldman