WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday released a recorded message from the White House in which he wished the Jewish people “a very happy Passover.”
The president addressed “our wonderful” Jewish American community, as well as Jews in Israel, saying that “we ask that God will continue to watch over the Jewish people and that he may continue to preserve and protect the United States of America for generations to come.”
Citing biblical accounts of the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt and their entry into the Promised Land of Israel, Trump said, “It was an amazing period of time, just like today we have an amazing period of time.”
PRESIDENT TRUMP: “To our wonderful Jewish American community and to Jews celebrating in Israel and around the world this week, I wanna wish you a very happy Passover.”— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2026
“This week we recall this ancient proof of God's faithfulness and are reminded that with true faith, eternal… pic.twitter.com/JUCQu7GgmC
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also extended Passover greetings to the Jewish community in the United States and to Jews worldwide.
To all of our Jewish friends in America and across the world, Happy Passover. pic.twitter.com/b66yy8KXYX— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) April 1, 2026