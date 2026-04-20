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Opinion   Column

Europe’s moral inversion on Israel

The language used against the Jewish state recasts its defensive war as aggression while ignoring the forces that perpetuate suffering.

Apr. 20, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein

Europe’s moral inversion on Israel

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A demonstrator holding a smoke bomb and an upside-down portrait of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni takes part in a protest against the Middle East war in Rome, March 28, 2026. Photo by Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images.
A demonstrator holding a smoke bomb and an upside-down portrait of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni takes part in a protest against the Middle East war in Rome on March 28, 2026. Photo by Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images.
TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
( Apr. 20, 2026 / JNS )

Take a war of survival, and call it “genocide.” Observe a third-world population trapped in conflict, subjugated by a clique of terrorists that extorts it while stealing its food, and describe the resulting hardship as a famine engineered by Israel. Civilians die in a war while terror leaders hide in tunnels, and the blame is placed squarely on the Jewish state.

This is the terrible panorama confronting Israel today, not only on the battlefield but also in the court of global opinion.

Across much of Europe, moral reasoning appears to have been inverted. The terminology once reserved for the most egregious crimes in history is now deployed casually, stripped of its meaning and weaponized against a democracy defending itself against organizations openly dedicated to its destruction. The result is not merely a misreading of events but a systematic distortion that rewards propaganda while punishing reality.

Israel did not choose this war. It is a war forced upon it by terrorist organizations that embed themselves within civilian populations, weaponize humanitarian suffering and exploit the very moral standards that Western democracies strive to uphold. Hamas and its allies have long perfected this cynical strategy: to transform the inevitable human cost of conflict into a public relations instrument aimed at delegitimizing Israel’s right to self-defense.

Yet much of the European discourse now accepts this narrative with alarming ease. Words like “genocide” are invoked despite the absence of evidence and despite the clear intention of Israel to dismantle terrorist infrastructures while minimizing civilian casualties. Such accusations ignore both the legal definition of the term and the reality that Israel repeatedly facilitates humanitarian aid, even as its own population remains under threat.

The consequences of this rhetorical distortion are serious. When language loses precision, justice loses clarity. If every war becomes a “genocide,” the word itself becomes meaningless—and genuine genocides risk being trivialized. Equally troubling, the willingness to assign collective blame to Israel alone erases the responsibility of terrorist leaders who deliberately operate among civilians and deprive their own people of safety.

Europe, which rightly prides itself on its commitment to human rights and historical memory, should recognize the danger of such moral confusion. The lessons of the 20th century demand careful use of language and rigorous attention to truth. Instead, we see an environment in which Israel is judged by standards applied to no other nation confronting comparable threats.

The paradox is stark: Israel is condemned not for violating democratic norms but for attempting to uphold them under conditions few other democracies have ever faced. It warns civilians, opens humanitarian corridors, and continues to operate under judicial and media scrutiny, even as it defends itself against enemies that reject any legal or moral constraints.

None of this denies the suffering endured by civilians in conflict zones. Their plight is real and tragic. But compassion must not be manipulated into a tool for political warfare. To attribute famine or deliberate cruelty to Israel without acknowledging the role of terrorist organizations is not only inaccurate; it ultimately prolongs the suffering of the very populations whose welfare is invoked.

Europe must decide whether it seeks truth or merely affirmation of ideological predispositions. Honest analysis requires acknowledging both the complexity of war and the responsibility of those who initiate and perpetuate it. A democracy fighting for survival deserves scrutiny, but it also deserves fairness.

Until moral clarity is restored, the terrible panorama will persist: a world in which language is inverted, responsibility is obscured, and Israel is judged not by facts, but by a narrative crafted to deny its legitimacy.

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