Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines

The Chief Rabbinate of Israel on Wednesday issued special Passover Eve guidelines for observant Jews as the country remains at war on two fronts.

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Kalman Meir Bar outlined religious rulings on how evacuees and civilians staying in public bomb shelters should conduct bedikat chametz, the traditional search for leaven, and what to do if an air-raid siren sounds during the ritual.

The halachic guide emphasizes procedures for displaced persons and temporary housing situations.

The full document is available on the government’s website.