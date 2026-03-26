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Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines

Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.

Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines

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Chief Rabbi of Israel Kalman Meir Bar issues wartime guidelines for Passover Eve amid ongoing conflict. Credit: Israeli government.
Ashkenzai Chief Rabbi of Israel Kalman Meir Bar issues wartime guidelines for Passover Eve. Credit: Israeli government.
( Mar. 26, 2026 / JNS )

The Chief Rabbinate of Israel on Wednesday issued special Passover Eve guidelines for observant Jews as the country remains at war on two fronts.

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Kalman Meir Bar outlined religious rulings on how evacuees and civilians staying in public bomb shelters should conduct bedikat chametz, the traditional search for leaven, and what to do if an air-raid siren sounds during the ritual.

The halachic guide emphasizes procedures for displaced persons and temporary housing situations.

The full document is available on the government’s website.

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