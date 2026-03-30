Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope

As Israel enters its fifth week of war with Iran, Passover approaches during a time of ongoing uncertainty. In times like these, attention often turns to the traditions and customs that have carried generations through both hardship and renewal.

Against this backdrop, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) is sharing rare images from its photo archive documenting holiday celebrations across the years. The images, dating from before the declaration of the State of Israel in 1948, reflect enduring elements of Jewish life, including tradition, education and communal practice, even during times of uncertainty.

A festive parade of Jewish soldiers during Passover in Jerusalem, 1948. Credit: Rudolf Jonas/KKL-JNF Archive.

Among them are a photograph from the 1920s showing kindergarten children preparing matzah dough; documentation from a festive Passover parade for Israeli soldiers in 1948, the year of Israel’s independence; and families in Jerusalem’s Mea She’arim neighborhood participating in the burning of chametz in 1983, a year marked by the effects of the Lebanon War. Though decades apart, the scenes show how holiday practices supported community connection and hope during periods of instability.

The archival materials also include a wall newspaper produced in the 1950s and 1960s by KKL-JNF’s education department, displayed in Jewish schools in England. The poster places the Exodus from Egypt alongside images of agricultural work, tree-planting and communal life in the Land of Israel, illustrating how Passover was given renewed meaning in the Zionist era as a bridge between a biblical narrative and a modern vision of national renewal.

Efrat Sinai, director of archives at KKL-JNF, states that “these photographs show how people held onto tradition, community and hope during uncertain periods. Viewed today, they highlight both historical experience and the sources of resilience that continue to shape Jewish life. Passover appears here as a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”

Kindergarten Children Baking Matzah, 1925. Credit: Joseph Schweigh/KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

Burning of chametz in the Mea She’arim neighborhood in Jerusalem, 1983. Credit: KKL-JNF Archive.