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Trump: ‘Israel never talked me into the war with Iran’

“The results in Iran will be amazing,” the U.S. president wrote. “And if Iran’s new leaders are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future.”

Apr. 20, 2026

Trump: ‘Israel never talked me into the war with Iran’

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, April 16, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.
( Apr. 20, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that Israel did not persuade the United States to enter military operations against Iran, emphasizing that he has long believed that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon.

“Israel never talked me into the war with Iran,” the president wrote. “The results of Oct. 7, added to my lifelong opinion that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, did.”

The comments follow criticism from conservative media figures like Tucker Carlson, who called the U.S. president a “slave” to Israel, and Megyn Kelly, who said Israel “dragged” the United States into the war.

Joe Kent, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned his position while also alleging that Israel played a large role in drawing the United States into war with Iran, while former U.S. vice president Kamala Harris stated that Trump “entered a war, got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let us be clear about that.”

“Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing,” the president wrote. “And if Iran’s new leaders (regime change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future.”

Iran
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