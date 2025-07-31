Canada intends to recognize Palestinian state in September

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

Canada announced on Wednesday its intention to recognize a Palestinian state during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, contingent on reforms by the Palestinian Authority.

In a statement outlining its position, the Canadian government claimed the decision stems from its commitment to a two-state solution and its support for all those “who choose peace over violence or terrorism.”

Ottawa said that the viability of a two-state solution is increasingly in doubt, citing a range of developments that have “steadily and gravely eroded” the prospects for a negotiated peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Chief among them is the threat posed by Hamas, whose “heinous terrorist attack” on Oct. 7, 2023, and longstanding rejection of Israel’s right to exist, have, according to Ottawa, further destabilized the region and deepened mistrust.

Canada also cited Israel’s accelerated building in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, alongside an alleged surge in violence against Palestinians. Additional concerns included a recent Knesset vote endorsing the application of Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

The statement further criticized the Israeli government’s handling of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying it has failed to ensure adequate access to food and other essential supplies.

Ottawa stated that its recognition of Palestinian statehood is conditioned on a series of commitments by P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, including significant governance reforms, the holding of general elections in 2026 in which Hamas will be barred from participating, and the demilitarization of the future state.

Canada reiterated its demand that Hamas release all hostages taken during the Oct. 7 massacre and called for the terror group’s complete disarmament and exclusion from any Palestinian government.

“Canada will always steadfastly support Israel’s existence as an independent state in the Middle East living in peace and security,” the statement added. “Any path to lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state, and one that recognizes Israel’s inalienable right to security and peace.”

In response, Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move, calling the policy shift a reward for terrorism that jeopardizes ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

“This change in the Canadian government’s position at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages,” the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed on Wednesday warned that Israel would not yield to international pressure to accept the creation of what he described as an Islamic terror state on its borders.

“Let us be clear: Israel will not bow to the distorted campaign of international pressure against it. We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland that seeks our annihilation,” Moed said.

He added that Canada’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state would amount to legitimizing the Oct. 7 massacre.

“Recognizing a Palestinian state in the absence of accountable government, functioning institutions, or benevolent leadership, rewards and legitimizes the monstrous barbarity of Hamas on October 7, 2023,” he said.

“It punishes Israeli and Palestinian victims of Hamas, vindicates Hamas’ Western sympathizers fueling antisemitism, and hardens Hamas’ position at the negotiation table at a most critical time,” he added.

The ambassador also cast doubt on the sincerity of Abbas’s stated commitment to democratic reforms and the exclusion of Hamas from future elections.

“Abbas’ latest vision for the future sharply contrasts with the Palestinian Authority’s long-standing record; thus, it is hard to see his newfound ‘commitments’ as more than a thinly veiled strategy to maintain the status quo with the sympathy and support of the international community. Canada and its allies should not be under illusion otherwise,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Ottawa’s announcement in a post on Truth Social: “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”

A White House official, speaking on Trump’s behalf, clarified the administration’s position to Reuters: “As the president stated, he would be rewarding Hamas if he recognizes a Palestinian state, and he doesn’t think they should be rewarded. So he is not going to do that. President Trump’s focus is on getting people fed (in Gaza).”

Canadian Jewish organizations came down hard on the development.

“This is predicated on misplaced faith in vague commitments” by Abbas, who is “notorious for his corruption, lack of democratic credibility and funding of terrorists,” stated Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy group for Jewish Federations of Canada.

“Extending recognition absent real change on the ground is a recipe for another failed Palestinian pseudo-state controlled by terrorists,” he said.

“It is deeply concerning that the government did not link statehood recognition to the removal of Hamas and the return of Israeli hostages,” added Shack. “This only emboldens Hamas and condemns Palestinians and Israelis, including the hostages and their families, to more suffering.”

B’nai Brith Canada wrote on X that it was “deeply concerned” by the announcement.

“This decision is dangerously premature,” said Richard Robertson, B’nai Brith Canada’s director of research and advocacy. “As the government’s intent to recognize a Palestinian state is predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to democratic reform and demilitarization, B’nai Brith Canada questions whether the P.A. can be trusted as a legitimate state actor and partner in the peace process.”

However, the Jewish organization said it welcomed that Canada is “committed to a two-state solution that precludes Hamas from participating in any future Palestinian state.”

On Tuesday, Keir Starmer, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, told reporters that he intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza” and agrees to a ceasefire and to “commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

Jean-Noël Barrot, the French foreign minister, noted that Paris had recently said it would recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. in September.