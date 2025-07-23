Knesset passes non-binding motion on Judea and Samaria sovereignty

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

A majority of 71 out of 120 Knesset members on Wednesday passed a non-binding resolution in favor of applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.



Only 13 lawmakers voted against the resolution, submitted by Dan Illouz (Likud), Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), and Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu).

“Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley are an inseparable part of the Land of Israel—the historic, cultural, and spiritual homeland of the Jewish people,” the preamble to the resolution states.

“Centuries and millennia before the establishment of the modern state, the forefathers and prophets of the nation lived and acted in these regions,” it continues. “Here, the foundations of Jewish faith and culture were laid. Cities like Hebron, Shechem (Nablus), Shiloh, and Beit El are not merely historical sites—they are living expressions of the continuous Jewish presence in the land.”

The motion was passed as a “suggestion for discussion on the agenda” (hatza’a l’Seder Yom), a parliamentary tool equivalent to a resolution that does not obligate the government to act on its content.

“For the first time ever, the Knesset is expressing official support for the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The message that came out of the plenary is clear: Judea and Samaria are not a bargaining chip—they are the heart of our country,” Illouz told JNS.

“This is not a symbolic statement but the beginning of a national decision. The world does not respect evasions—but a clear stand on our right to the Land of Israel. The time for sovereignty has come,” he added.

Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, said the approval of the proposal once again demonstrates broad support for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“It is clear and undeniable evidence of the national will to realize our values and our right to our land,” he said. “This vote is a significant milestone on the path toward advancing the strategic step that will fortify the security of the entire State of Israel.

“I now call on the government of Israel: Turn this decision into reality on the ground,” Ganz added.

Supporters hailed the passage of the resolution as a historic development and urged Jerusalem to move forward with its implementation.



“Years of activity, statements, rallies, conferences, articles, journals, programs, and proposals have ripened into the historic parliamentary step we witnessed today,” the Sovereignty Movement, which was founded in 2010 by activists Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katzover, said in a statement.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—as well as the previous one—has reportedly considered applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, or at least the Jordan Valley, on multiple occasions. Anticipation for such a move peaked in 2020, shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu unveiled the Abraham Accords.

Hundreds of Israelis, including ministers and lawmakers, gathered at the Knesset on Monday for a summit focused on advancing sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

The Sovereignty Conference—an initiative of Illouz, Keti Shitrit, Moshe Passal, Ariel Kallner and Avichai Boaron—was meant to pressure the government to immediately extend Israeli law over territories Jerusalem liberated during the 1967 Six-Day War.

In May, Israel’s parliament passed a non-binding declaration of support for sovereignty, but the measure was put to a vote when only 15 coalition lawmakers were present in the Knesset plenum.

In February 2024, the Knesset plenum voted 99-11 to back a Cabinet decision to reject any unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood. All coalition members and most lawmakers of the Zionist opposition parties voted to support the Cabinet statement against “international diktats regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians.”

The Israeli government has recently warned some key European nations that any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state could prompt Jerusalem to extend sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria.

The Netanyahu government has led an unprecedented drive to expand Jerusalem’s control of Judea and Samaria, reportedly 41,709 housing units and 50 new Jewish communities since late December 2022.

