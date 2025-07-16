‘Clashes’ in Syria to ‘end tonight,’ Rubio declares

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an agreement set to quell the recent engagements in Syria, stating on Wednesday that the situation will come “to an end tonight.”

Israel launched airstrikes into southern Syria, including targeting the entrance to the Syrian military earlier on Wednesday, to protect the Druze community from recent attacks by the Syrian regime forces.

“We have engaged all the parties involved in the clashes in Syria,” Rubio wrote. “We have agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight.”

He added that the agreement will “require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made; this is what we fully expect them to do.”

While the Israeli government has yet to comment directly on the matter, the Israel Defense Forces posted a quote from Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of the general staff of the IDF, shortly after Rubio’s announcement.

“We are acting decisively to prevent the entrenchment of hostile elements beyond the border, protect Israeli citizens and prevent harm to Druze civilians,” Zamir wrote.