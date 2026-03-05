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Religion

News about Judaism, faith and other religious issues around the world

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vatican, Catholic Church
U.S. News
Catholic Bishops urge rejection of Jew-hatred, conspiracy theories
Nathan Diament, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that the statement “could not come at a more important time with bad actors weaponizing Catholicism to spread antisemitic views.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mike Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee slams reports on Christian, Muslim holy sites closures
“The Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site, is also closed” due to the wartime cross-country restrictions, the American diplomat stressed.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St. Peter's Basilica for the first time after the cardinals ended the conclave at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Pope urges end to fighting, return to dialogue in Mideast
The Pope appealed “in the name of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill” for the war to stop.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
The Western Wall in Jerusalem is seen closed to visitors amid the war with Iran and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, March 1, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel: Jerusalem holy sites closed to protect worshippers of all faiths
Official P.A. TV claimed that the limitations were geared to enable Jews to carry out a Passover sacrifice.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Capitol
U.S. News
Bipartisan Senate bill would renew commission tracking religious persecution
The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom “has helped shape U.S. foreign policy by exposing the world’s most egregious violations of religious freedom,” Sen. Ted Budd told JNS.
Mar. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Freedom of Religion, Statue, Canada
U.S. News
US religious freedom panel criticizes State Dept, urges action on Syria, Qatar
The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom says the department has failed to adequately protect people fleeing religious persecution and to penalize violators of religious freedom.
Mar. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Sammy Mahdi
World News
US envoy decries Belgian party leader for jabs at circumcision practices
“You can hear the disdain and disrespect shown to the beautiful Jewish families across Belgium,” said Bill White, of comments calling mohels “butchers by day” who circumcise as a “side job.”
Mar. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Credit: f11photo/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Utah lawmakers approve resolution supporting public religious expression
The concurrent resolution “supports and encourages practices that exemplify religious freedom in public spaces.”
Mar. 4, 2026
Western Wall
Israel News
Knesset gives initial OK to bill imposing prison for desecrating holy sites
The proposal was submitted to parliament in the wake of a ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court ordering the government to allow a mixed-gender prayer space at the Western Wall.
Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
School Desk in Classroom
U.S. News
Maryland school district to pay $1.5 million after Supreme Court upholds parents’ religious rights
The ruling “ensures parents, not government bureaucrats, have the final say in how their children are raised,” Eric Baxter, senior counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, stated.
Feb. 23, 2026
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OPINION
Farid Alamdar
Opinion
The silent revolution in Iran: When ideology collapses, regimes fall
Farid Alamdar
Sarah Idan
Opinion
Carrie Prejean Boller: Courageous critic or anti-Israel opportunist?
Sarah Idan
Opinion
The persecution of Christians in the Islamic Middle East
Joseph Puder
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
When it comes to civil discourse, there’s no choice between dogs and humans
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mike Evans
Opinion
Tucker Carlson, welcome to the Bible Land
Mike Evans
Gerard Filitti
Opinion
Antisemitism is not Catholic: Why the church cannot platform Candace Owens
Gerard Filitti
Shadi Khalloul
Opinion
Christian Zionism over Christian Arabism
Shadi Khalloul
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