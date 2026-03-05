Religion
News about Judaism, faith and other religious issues around the world
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Nathan Diament, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that the statement “could not come at a more important time with bad actors weaponizing Catholicism to spread antisemitic views.”
“The Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site, is also closed” due to the wartime cross-country restrictions, the American diplomat stressed.
The Pope appealed “in the name of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill” for the war to stop.
Official P.A. TV claimed that the limitations were geared to enable Jews to carry out a Passover sacrifice.
The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom “has helped shape U.S. foreign policy by exposing the world’s most egregious violations of religious freedom,” Sen. Ted Budd told JNS.
The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom says the department has failed to adequately protect people fleeing religious persecution and to penalize violators of religious freedom.
“You can hear the disdain and disrespect shown to the beautiful Jewish families across Belgium,” said Bill White, of comments calling mohels “butchers by day” who circumcise as a “side job.”
The concurrent resolution “supports and encourages practices that exemplify religious freedom in public spaces.”
The proposal was submitted to parliament in the wake of a ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court ordering the government to allow a mixed-gender prayer space at the Western Wall.
The ruling “ensures parents, not government bureaucrats, have the final say in how their children are raised,” Eric Baxter, senior counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, stated.
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