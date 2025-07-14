GHF delivers 1.3 million meals, slams ‘false,’ ‘misleading’ UN report

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation delivered almost 1.3 million meals to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, bringing the total amount to more than 74 million meals distributed since it began operations in late May, the organization announced.

Distribution at all sites ran “smoothly” and ensured “the protection of all civilians present,” the organization said, adding that it had received “an overwhelming response from organizations and individuals” to collaborate on providing assistance.

GHF also denied claims made in a July 11 statement from the U.N. human-rights office regarding the body’s “concerns” about the number of “casualties of Palestinians seeking aid, tying them to GHF sites.”

“These false and misleading stats come directly from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry,” the organization stated.

“The U.N.’s reliance and coordination with a terrorist organization to falsely smear our effort is not only disturbing but should be investigated by the international community,” said GHF, noting that “the most deadly attacks on aid sites have been linked to U.N. convoys.”

“Instead of hurling insults and promoting Hamas’s false propaganda from the sidelines, the U.N. and humanitarian groups should be working collaboratively with GHF to maximize the amount of aid securely delivered into Gaza,” the organization concluded.