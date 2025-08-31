Greta Thunberg heads back to Gaza with new flotilla

( Aug. 31, 2025 / JNS )

Greta Thunberg and hundreds of other anti-Israel activists were expected to depart from Spain on Sunday in what Reuters described as the largest Gaza flotilla to date in an attempt to break Israel’s naval blockade on the Gaza Strip.

It is the second protest flotilla for the Swedish climate activist, who has pivoted to anti-Israel extremism since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. She will be joined by far-left Portuguese politician Mariana Mortagua and activists from 44 countries.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg poses with a Palestinian flag as a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and activists prepare to leave for Gaza, in Barcelona on Aug. 30, 2025. Photo by Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images.

The Global Sumud (“steadfastness” in Arabic) Flotilla is described by the Barcelona Radical Book Fair, which is broadcasting the departure live, as “history’s largest international civil humanitarian movement to break the siege on Gaza, open a maritime humanitarian corridor and denounce the genocide against the Palestinians.”

In June, Thunberg was detained by the Israeli Navy during an attempt to reach Gaza aboard the Madleen, and subsequently deported.

Of the 12 people aboard the Madleen, four, including Thunberg, agreed to be deported from Israel voluntarily, while all were banned from the Jewish state for 100 years, according to their attorneys.

Upon touching down at Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, Thunberg hosted a press conference in which she claimed she had been “kidnapped” by Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit told JNS on Aug. 11 that the military “enforces the security naval blockade on the Gaza Strip and is prepared for a wide range of scenarios, which it will act upon in accordance with the directives of the political echelon.”