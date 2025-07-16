Israel intercepts missile lauched from Yemen

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli air defense systems intercepted a missile launched from Yemen at southern Israel on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“Following warning sirens activated recently in several areas, one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. The Home Front Command had said the projectile was on a trajectory toward southern Israel, in an area spanning the Dead Sea, parts of Judea and the Negev.



The launch on Wednesday was the first from Yemen since July 10, when Houthi terrorists targeted central Israel, sending millions of Israelis into sheltered spaces in the early morning hours. On Tuesday, Israeli aerial defense fighters downed a drone from Yemen.



The Houthis, an Iranian-backed militia, have in recent weeks escalated their aerial attacks on Israel in support of the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, including a direct hit near Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4. Houthi terrorists are believed to have launched dozens of projectiles into the Jewish state since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.



Both Israel and the United States have repeatedly struck sites and gunmen associated with the Houthi terrorists, who have targeted dozens of ships transporting goods in the Red Sea since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, which led to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, terrorists in Syria and Iran.