IDF
Among the targeted infrastructures were the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters responsible for repressing anti-regime protests.
Israeli Air Force strikes on the Iranian regime are “meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire,” Netanyahu said.
A series of decisive Israeli airstrikes has systematically targeted the highest echelons of the Iranian terror regime’s apparatus, taking out the true power broker alongside Basij head.
The renewed notice came as elements of the IDF’s 36th Armored Division were deployed to Lebanon’s south.
The strikes covered a distance of some 700 miles across the Islamic Republic, according to the Israeli military.
Envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace reportedly met with Hamas in an attempt to preserve the ceasefire.
Larijani had long been a senior figure in Tehran’s power structures.
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military’s actions have the “potential to influence the gains of the campaign,” noting the thwarting of Palestinian terrorists in Tehran and the expanded campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The Israeli military is operating “with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” it said.
Six people suffered smoke inhalation in the attack on the northern coastal city as the Health Ministry reports thousands hospitalized since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion.”
The goal of the IDF ground push into Lebanon is to stop Hezbollah from firing anti-tank missiles, RPGs and rockets at the Jewish state.
The defense minister says area will be cleared of Hezbollah exactly as Gaza was cleared of Hamas, vowing long-term security for residents of the north.
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