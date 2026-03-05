More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

IDF

An IAF “Adir” (F-35I) fighter jet during the “Blue Flag” international aerial training exercise at Ovda Airbase about 25 miles north of Eilat, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
IAF strikes ‘foundations of Iranian terror regime’ across Tehran
Among the targeted infrastructures were the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters responsible for repressing anti-regime protests.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu: IDF ‘watching from above’ as Persians celebrate new year
Israeli Air Force strikes on the Iranian regime are “meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire,” Netanyahu said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Ali Larijani
Analysis
Ali Larijani, Iran’s ‘de facto ruler,’ eliminated in IAF strike
A series of decisive Israeli airstrikes has systematically targeted the highest echelons of the Iranian terror regime’s apparatus, taking out the true power broker alongside Basij head.
Mar. 18, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israeli soldiers operating against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, February 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF issues evacuation warning for Southern Lebanon, including Tyre, Nabatieh
The renewed notice came as elements of the IDF’s 36th Armored Division were deployed to Lebanon’s south.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
A Lockheed Martin F-35I “Adir” fighter aircraft at the Nevatim Airbase near Beersheva, April 25, 2025. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
IDF strikes Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz in broad wave of hits on regime targets
The strikes covered a distance of some 700 miles across the Islamic Republic, according to the Israeli military.
Mar. 17, 2026
Israeli soldiers from the 16th Brigade operate east of the Yellow Line in northern Gaza in this undated photo released on Jan. 17, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF eliminates seven terrorists planning to attack troops in Gaza
Envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace reportedly met with Hamas in an attempt to preserve the ceasefire.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at a military operations center, March 17, 2026. Photo by Ariel Hermoni/Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Katz: Israeli strike eliminates top Iranian official Ali Larijani
Larijani had long been a senior figure in Tehran’s power structures.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right) and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo (left) during a situational assessment at Northern Command, March 16, 2026. Credit: IDF
Israel News
IDF chief: ‘Significant achievements recorded overnight in Iran’
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military’s actions have the “potential to influence the gains of the campaign,” noting the thwarting of Palestinian terrorists in Tehran and the expanded campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Troops of the Israel Defense Forces' 36th "Rage" Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Additional IDF division enters Lebanon as part of limited ground incursion
The Israeli military is operating “with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” it said.
Mar. 17, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Firefighters work at the site of a strike in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on March 16, 2026. Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Six lightly injured by Hezbollah rockets in Nahariya
Six people suffered smoke inhalation in the attack on the northern coastal city as the Health Ministry reports thousands hospitalized since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion.”
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces troops from the 91st Division conduct ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in Southern Lebanon, March 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
‘Only IDF presence in Lebanon can defend northern Israel’
The goal of the IDF ground push into Lebanon is to stop Hezbollah from firing anti-tank missiles, RPGs and rockets at the Jewish state.
Mar. 17, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz holds a situation assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 16, 2026. Credit: Ariel Hermoni/Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Katz: No return to South Lebanon until Israelis safe
The defense minister says area will be cleared of Hezbollah exactly as Gaza was cleared of Hamas, vowing long-term security for residents of the north.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Load More
OPINION
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Ali Larijani’s elimination signals a potential turning point in Iran
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Israel’s ultimatum on Hezbollah
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ronn Torossian
Opinion
Zionism roars like a lion
Ronn Torossian
Eyal Fruchter
Opinion
High alert, higher anxiety: How Israel can stay steady amid fear of Iran war
Eyal Fruchter
Shuki Friedman
Opinion
A Haredi autonomy has emerged in the heart of Israel
Shuki Friedman
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
Gaza’s disarmament headache
Ben Cohen
Rabbi Ohad Teharlev
Opinion
Why the debate over military service matters to Jews everywhere
Rabbi Ohad Teharlev
Load More