Canadian police probing ‘hate/bias-motivated incident’ at Toronto synagogue

The York Regional Police in Ontario said on Saturday that it is probing what it calls a “hate/bias-motivated incident,” which occurred on 9:35 that day at Sephardic Kehila Centre in Vaughan.

A suspect, whose photo the department shared, “attempted to force his way into a synagogue and assaulted a victim prior to fleeing the scene,” the department said. “The victim was not injured.” It added that its hate crime unit is investigating.

The UJA Federation of Greater Toronto said on Saturday night that it was “aware of this morning’s violent attack at the Sephardic Kehila Centre in Thornhill.”

“An individual tried to force entry into the synagogue and assaulted a member of our community. The incident was reported to the Jewish Security Network, who ensured York Regional Police were notified and are supporting the investigation,” the Federation said. “We are relieved our community member was not seriously injured. That does not lessen the seriousness of the attack, which reflects a continued pattern of antisemitic violence targeting our community.

“The Jewish community, like all Canadians, deserves to live in peace and security,” it added. “As these incidents become more normalized, they erode public safety and our way of life as Canadians. This cannot be tolerated.”

Rabbi David Kadoch, the congregation’s spiritual leader, told JNS that “on Saturday, an intruder attempted to make his way into our building.”

“He was questioned by our synagogue’s security team and ultimately turned away due to his suspicious behavior. After leaving the building, he walked past a member of our synagogue and proceeded to attack him from behind,” the rabbi said. “It was a clear assault and thankfully, our member was not more seriously injured. We remain deeply concerned that attacks against our community are becoming more commonplace.”

“The Jewish community, like all Canadians, deserve to be able to celebrate and practice our religion without this constant threat of violence,” he told JNS. “We are grateful to the York Regional Police and Jewish Security Network for their immediate response and are confident they will do their very best to apprehend the suspect.” He added that the member who was assaulted was walking to the synagogue at the time with his child.

Steven Del Duca, mayor of Vaughan, stated that “at a time when antisemitism and Jew hatred is on the rise, we must be vigilant and do everything possible to support and protect our Jewish residents.”

“Catch this thug. Prosecute, fully,” stated Melissa Lantsman, a Conservative parliamentarian who represents Thornhill and who is Jewish. “Every time anyone shrugs at incidents like this, the goalposts on what’s acceptable move. We can’t let that happen. We won’t let that happen.”

Anthony Housefather, a Jewish parliamentarian and Liberal who represents parts of Montreal, offered a more universal statement.

“This individual who perpetrated an antisemitic crime needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law as does everyone else in this country who perpetrates a hate crime against any individual or group,” he stated. “We need to see justice be done.”

According to its website, the synagogue, which began in 1997, has a congregation that includes “Jews of all traditions.”

“Crowned with its distinctive dome visible from afar, the Sephardic Kehila Centre is prominently situated in the heart of Jewish Toronto, at the intersection of two major thoroughfares,” it states. “Over the years, Torah personalities, political figures and Jews throughout North America and around the world have visited the building and taken part in its many programs, special events and smachot. All hold the centre and its sacred mission in the highest esteem.”