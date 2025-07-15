Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Israeli Air Force downs Houthi drone

"No alerts were activated in accordance with policy," the military announced.

JNS Staff
Three IAF F-35i “Adir” aircraft upon their arrival at Israel's Nevatim Airbase near Beersheva on Nov. 13, 2022. Credit: IDF.
(July 15, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday morning intercepted a drone launched from Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists.

“A short time ago, the air force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Yemen,” said the IDF. “No alerts were activated in accordance with policy,” the statement added.

The Houthis have in recent weeks escalated their aerial attacks on Israel in support of the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, including a direct hit near Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4.

Last Thursday, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile at the Jewish state, triggering air-raid alerts across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as well as throughout Judea and Samaria.

On July 7, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a UAV launched by the Houthis, hours after the Iranian-backed terrorist group fired two ballistic missiles at Israel—the second such barrage in 24 hours.

Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the Houthis, including a July 7 aerial operation targeting facilities in the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as the Ras Kanatib power plant.

