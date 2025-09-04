Israel intercepts two Houthi drones from Yemen

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces said late Thursday afternoon it had shot down two drones launched from Yemen earlier in the day. No air-raid sirens were activated, in keeping with policy.

In a subsequent statement, the military said that, over the past week, the Air Force intercepted five unmanned aerial vehicles and two surface-to-surface missiles fired at the Jewish state by the Iran-backed terrorists.

It added that in recent months, dozens of aerial attacks with UAVs and missiles launched by the Houthis were successfully downed in coordination between various IAF aerial defense systems.

The statement emphasized that the Jewish state’s armed forces would continue working to “remove any aerial threat over the country’s skies and protect the citizens and residents of the State of Israel.”

צפו בתיעוד: חיל האוויר יירט בשבוע האחרון חמישה כטב"מים ושני טילי קרקע-קרקע ששוגרו מתימן



בשבוע האחרון, חיל האוויר יירט חמישה כטב"מים ושני טילי קרקע-קרקע ששוגרו מתימן.



בחודשים האחרונים, במסגרת שיתוף הפעולה בין מערכי חיל האוויר, נסגרו עשרות מעגלים על כלי טיס בלתי מאוישים וטילי… pic.twitter.com/Bg4zZgO2IF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 4, 2025

Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened the Houthi terrorist regime on Thursday morning, shortly after the latest missile launch from Yemen, which the IDF said hit an open area outside of Israeli territory.

“The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn—we will complete all Ten Plagues,” said Katz.

The Iranian-backed group has launched several missiles and drones at Israel, and has also claimed an attack on an Israeli-linked vessel in the Red Sea, since Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several top Cabinet members were killed in an Israeli strike on Sanaa on Aug. 28.

On Wednesday, the Houthis twice fired ballistic missiles at Israel, triggering air-raid sirens across the country’s densely populated center.