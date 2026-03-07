1,765 taken to hospitals since start of war with Iran

As of 7 a.m. on Saturday, 1,765 people had been evacuated to hospitals across Israel since the war against Iran began on Feb. 28, the Health Ministry reported.

Among those admitted, 118 are currently hospitalized or under observation. Of those, eight are in serious condition, 35 in satisfactory condition, 73 in good condition and two are being evaluated.

Over the last 24 hours, 137 people were admitted to hospitals; four in serious condition, 15 in satisfactory condition and 114 in good condition, with an additional two suffering from anxiety and two under medical supervision.

Health Ministry officials urged the elderly to move carefully and as soon as possible to protected spaces when air-raid sirens sound, noting that many injuries occur while descending to bomb shelters.

Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel since the Jewish state and the U.S. launched a preemptive attack on the Islamic Republic. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as the result of the missile impacts.