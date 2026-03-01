Arab Israeli arrested for pro-Iran social media posts, revealing missile impact sites

An Arab-Israeli citizen from the central city of Lod was arrested after he expressed support for Iranian missile attacks targeting the Jewish state and shared locations of impact sites, the Israel Police said on Sunday.

The suspect, a male in his 20s, was said to have been arrested alongside a family member after he posted the location of a missile impact on his TikTok account, writing in Arabic: “You haven’t yet seen the worst.”

Police officers, including Border Police, searched his home and seized three illegal handguns, including two converted airsoft pistols, along with substances suspected to be drugs, and thousands in cash.

The suspects were expected to be brought before a court for a hearing on extending their detention on Sunday, the police statement added.

Israel and the United States launched preemptive airstrikes against the Islamic Republic on Saturday morning to neutralize the threat Tehran poses to the Jewish state and the broader region.

The Iranian regime in response fired many dozens of ballistic missiles at the Jewish state, killing two and wounding many others, with sirens continuing to blare across the country on Sunday morning.