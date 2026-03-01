More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Arab Israeli arrested for pro-Iran social media posts, revealing missile impact sites

“You haven’t yet seen the worst,” the suspect, a resident of Lod in his 20s, allegedly posted on TikTok.

Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff

Arab Israeli arrested for pro-Iran social media posts, revealing missile impact sites

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
IDF Homefront Phone Alert
The IDF Home Front Command application showing alerts warning of incoming ballistic missiles fired from Iran into Israel, June 23, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

An Arab-Israeli citizen from the central city of Lod was arrested after he expressed support for Iranian missile attacks targeting the Jewish state and shared locations of impact sites, the Israel Police said on Sunday.

The suspect, a male in his 20s, was said to have been arrested alongside a family member after he posted the location of a missile impact on his TikTok account, writing in Arabic: “You haven’t yet seen the worst.”

Police officers, including Border Police, searched his home and seized three illegal handguns, including two converted airsoft pistols, along with substances suspected to be drugs, and thousands in cash.

The suspects were expected to be brought before a court for a hearing on extending their detention on Sunday, the police statement added.

Israel and the United States launched preemptive airstrikes against the Islamic Republic on Saturday morning to neutralize the threat Tehran poses to the Jewish state and the broader region.

The Iranian regime in response fired many dozens of ballistic missiles at the Jewish state, killing two and wounding many others, with sirens continuing to blare across the country on Sunday morning.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips