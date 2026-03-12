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Canadian government pledges $10 million to strengthen security for Jewish institutions

“No one in Canada should ever feel unsafe because of who they are, how they pray or the community they belong to,” said Canada’s public safety minister following three shootings targeting Toronto-area synagogues.

Mar. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim

Canadian government pledges $10 million to strengthen security for Jewish institutions

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Glass window with a Jewish star. Credit: Nadine Doerle/Pixabay.

The Canadian government announced on Wednesday that it will provide up to $10 million to help Jewish communities strengthen security at synagogues, schools, day-care centers, overnight camps and other gathering places following three shootings targeting synagogues in the Greater Toronto area.

“Any hate‑motivated violence, such as what we saw in Toronto over the last week, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere,” Public Safety Canada stated, adding that the government is working with community organizations to identify needs.

The time-limited funding, delivered through the Canada Community Security Program, similar to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in the United States, can be used for protective reinforcement of entryways, physical security and emergency training and planning, according to the department.

“Our government is unwavering in its commitment to keep Canadians safe and to combating all forms of hate,” Gary Anandasangaree, Canadian minister of public safety, stated. “No one in Canada should ever feel unsafe because of who they are, how they pray or the community they belong to. Jewish communities have been increasingly targeted for hate crimes and impacted by rising hate-related incidents.”

Canadian Jewish groups have been sounding the alarm, calling for federal, provincial and local governments to do more.

Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, called the need for the funding “shocking,” but welcomed its announcement and urged the government to provide additional resources for security.

“Every day, Canadians are waking up to news of another shooting attack,” Shack stated. “Multiple shootings at Toronto-area synagogues were not isolated incidents, but the latest in an escalating surge of hate, harassment and violence targeting Jewish Canadians.”

B’nai Brith Canada called the pledge a “step in the right direction,” but said it should be accompanied by a national antisemitism task force, expanded protection measures and tougher legal classifications for violent acts, including classifying acts such as the Toronto shootings as domestic terrorism.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke by phone on Monday with Canadian Jewish leaders, saying, “All eyes are on Canada to halt this unprecedented wave of Jew‑hatred.”

Canada Defense and Security
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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