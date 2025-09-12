More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Dutch caretaker government to ban trade with Judea, Samaria Jews

With the E.U.'s 27 member states divided, the Netherlands’ ruling party said it now backs a Dutch embargo.

Sep. 12, 2025
JNS Staff

Dutch caretaker government to ban trade with Judea, Samaria Jews

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The Dagan (foreground) and Tamar (background) neighborhoods of Efrat in Judea, Nov. 10, 2020. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
The Dagan (foreground) and Tamar (background) neighborhoods of Efrat in Judea, Nov. 10, 2020. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.

The Netherlands will ban imports of goods from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel announced on Wednesday, after lawmakers put pressure on his caretaker government.

Van Weel during a debate in parliament described The Hague’s latest move against Israel as drawing a “line in the sand” over the Hamas war.

The Dutch parliament had previously debated legislation to prohibit the import, sale and promotion of products produced by the 500,000-plus Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria, but the legislation failed to garner a majority.

The center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD)—the largest faction in the Netherlands’ government since the right-wing Party for Freedom and centrist New Social Contract (NSC) party withdrew—resisted national action, preferring European Union-wide measures.

However, with the E.U.'s 27 countries divided, VVD lawmaker Eric van der Burg said Wednesday that the party now backs a national boycott.

According to Van Weel, The Hague’s boycott can be arranged “as soon as possible,” with an administrative order based on existing sanctions laws.

Then-Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and four other ministers from his New Social Contract party withdrew from the coalition on Aug. 22 after failing to push through sanctions against Israel in the Cabinet.

Veldkamp said he lacked confidence in his ability in the coming months to implement anti-Israel moves, after having declared Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich persona non grata in July.

Veldkamp also wanted to advance a boycott on goods made by Jews in Judea and Samaria. Other Cabinet members argued that such a boycott should only be introduced at the European level, while some flatly rejected new measures.

“It’s important that the Cabinet still chose to follow NSC’s lead and takes additional measures against the Israeli government,” the party’s leader, Eddy van Hijum, said in an X post on Thursday morning.

However, Van Hijum said he was also “surprised and astonished” by the VVD’s move after “blocking Minister Veldkamp just several weeks ago.”

The Dutch government collapsed on June 3, ushering in an Oct. 29 snap election, after Geert Wilders’s Party for Freedom left the coalition after others failed to back his plans to toughen immigration policies.

The Party for Freedom had entered the coalition some six months after its surprise victory in the Netherlands’ November 2023 general election, striking a deal with the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy and New Social Contract parties, as well as the Farmer-Citizen Movement.

Initially described as the most pro-Israel government in the history of the Netherlands due to its promise to move the country’s embassy to Jerusalem, The Hague became one of Europe’s most vocal critics of the Jewish state.

Judea and Samaria BDS Movement Europe
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani cites ‘halalflation’ as he appoints street vendor czar
“The city’s 23,000 street vendors are squeezed by skyrocketing permit costs and government getting in the way,” the New York City mayor said.
Mar. 25, 2026
Shelley Atlas Serber, creator of the Kosher Trader Joe’s group on Facebook and of a guide to kosher-for-Passover products at Trader Joe's. Credit: Courtesy.
Feature
‘I do the legwork for everyone,’ says creator of kosher-for-Passover Trader Joe’s guide
Shelley Atlas Serber told JNS that her guide to Passover products can help people who are making the holiday at home after travel plans to Israel were canceled.
Mar. 25, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News
Tlaib backs CAIR leader in Washington state house race
Imraan Siddiqi, who has accused Israel of “genocide” and Netanyahu of being a “war criminal,” is challenging a longtime Democratic incumbent.
Mar. 25, 2026
Columbia University protests
U.S. News
Jewish life at Columbia vibrant, even as a protest targets Israel event
“We don’t deny the craziness,” Columbia’s Hillel director told JNS. “It exists and it’s real and it’s an ongoing challenge.”
Mar. 25, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Pentagon Defense Department
U.S. News
Hegseth announces reforms to military Chaplain Corps
The overhaul reduces faith categories and removes visible officer rank for chaplains.
Mar. 25, 2026
Wikipedia
U.S. News
Wikipedia mulling whether to rename entry on ‘Hamas beheading babies hoax’
Daniel S. Mariaschin, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS that “the people behind this entry are nothing more than depraved apologists for terrorism.”
Mar. 25, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Protesters in the streets of Iran demonstrating against a massive hike in gas prices by the government in November 2019. Source: Screenshot.
JNS TV / The Quad
Is the Iranian regime near collapse?
Mar. 25, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum