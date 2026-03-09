First immigrant since start of war arrives in Israel, ministry says

Henry Garfinkle, 26, on Sunday morning became the first immigrant to return to Israel since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry said.

Garfinkle, a political scientist from the United States, touched down at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, on one of the first flights since the gradual reopening of the airspace.

“I congratulate Henry on his immigration during wartime, after a great and determined effort to reach Israel,” Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said in a statement. “This symbolizes Zionism, courage and great love for Israel.”

“The defeat of our enemies and the bravery of the fighters will encourage many Jews around the world to make Aliyah [immigrate], and we will work toward that,” Sofir added.

Garfinkle was said to have been welcomed at the airport by family and friends. The new immigrant was set to start his Hebrew studies at Ulpan Etzion in the central city of Ra’anana as part of the absorption process.

More than 50,000 Jewish immigrants have made Israel their home since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, according to figures released by the Jewish Agency for Israel in late September 2025.

Ben-Gurion International Airport partially reopened to inbound flights on Thursday, primarily to bring home tens of thousands of Israelis stranded abroad by the fighting with the Islamic Republic.

On Sunday, Israel’s main international airport began operating limited outbound flights for the first time since the conflict started on Feb. 28.

All flights are operated by all four Israeli airlines, led by flag carrier El Al, and carried out under a series of restrictions due to the ongoing fighting.