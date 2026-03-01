IDF spokesman: Iran using cluster bombs against civilian centers

The IDF’s international spokesperson condemned the Iranian regime for targeting civilians after a missile strike on the city of Beit Shemesh killed nine on Monday.

“Since the beginning of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ the Iranian regime has been targeting civilians. We know that this is their strategy,” Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani tweeted.

A young girl was reportedly one of two people seriously wounded by the direct impact.

At the same time, another missile struck a public building in Rosh Ha’ayin, lightly wounding one person.

The day before, Shoshani accused Iran of intentionally firing cluster munitions at Israeli population centers. “Cluster weapons are designed to disperse over a large area and maximize the chances of a harmful strike,” said Shoshani.

“Iran goes to great lengths in trying to maximize harm to Israeli civilians. Directing attacks at civilians is a war crime,” he said.

A woman was killed and at least 21 people were injured late on Saturday when Iranian missiles struck a Tel Aviv residential block.

Breaking:‼️

Iran intentionally fired missiles that contained cluster sub-munitions at a densely populated civilian area in Israel. Cluster weapons are designed to disperse over a large area and maximize the chances of a harmful strike. Iran goes to great lengths in trying to… pic.twitter.com/tgtYJ7M8dU — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) February 28, 2026

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and dozens of drones at Israel since fighting began.

Iran has launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel and surrounding Arab states hosting U.S. military facilities.

Hostilities began on Saturday morning when Israel and the U.S. launched a joint preemptive strike against Iran.