In wake of Hezbollah missiles, Zamir pledges ‘devastating blow’

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told division commanders on Israel’s northern border on Monday that the military will end the current campaign with not just Iran struck, but Hezbollah dealt a “devastating blow.”

Speaking during a situational assessment at IDF Northern Command, Zamir approved plans to augment offensive operations in the north while strengthening defensive deployments along the border.

“Our core effort is focused on Iran. After Hezbollah opened fire, I instructed that we act with force,” Zamir said.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Hezbollah began firing missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He was slain in an Israeli airstrike at his Tehran compound in the first hours of the war on Feb. 28.

Zamir said that Israel had repeatedly warned the Lebanese government and armed forces to disarm Hezbollah. Lebanon did not act.

The chief of staff emphasized that Israeli forces were prepared to operate simultaneously across multiple fronts and that extensive ground, air and naval firepower capabilities were already deployed.

Protecting Israeli civilians remains the military’s top priority, he stated, pledging there will be no further evacuation of northern communities.

The IDF maintains air superiority over Lebanon and will dismantle any emerging threats. “The IDF will not conclude the campaign before the threat from Lebanon is eliminated,” said Zamir.

“Our message is clear throughout the Middle East,” he said. “We will strike all terrorist leaders and factions who rise to harm us.”