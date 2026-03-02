IDF Home Front Command mobilizes 20,000 reservists

Israel’s Home Front Command has called up approximately 20,000 reservists and fielded roughly 65,000 calls to its emergency hotline in 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Commander Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper conducted a situation assessment on Saturday and visited multiple operational theaters alongside Dan District Commander Col. Shani Gerashi, according to an IDF statement.

Regular and reserve Home Front Command forces are deployed nationwide, the military said, adding that written and digital inquiry channels received more than 9,000 additional contacts during the same period.