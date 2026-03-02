Man, 102, dies after fall during Iran missile attack

A 102-year-old Israeli man has died after being injured in a fall while seeking shelter from an Iranian missile attack, Tel Aviv’s Ichilov-Sourasky Medical Center said on Sunday.

The man was hurt in Ramat Gan when he fell down stairs on his way to a protected area during the missile barrage, according to the hospital.

Paramedics found the man in unstable condition with severe head injuries after receiving a report of the incident in the Tel Aviv area around 2 p.m., according to Magen David Adom.

Emergency crews treated him at the scene before rushing him to Sourasky Medical Center, the rescue service said.