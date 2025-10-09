More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Mandela’s grandson deported following flotilla ‘stunt’

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that flotilla participants had been abducted.

Oct. 9, 2025
Rolene Marks

Mandela’s grandson deported following flotilla ‘stunt’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
From left: Professor Green, Mandla Mandela and Rag'n'Bone Man attend the inaugural Visionary Honours Awards at BAFTA Piccadilly in London on Feb. 8, 2019. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images.
From left: Professor Green, Mandla Mandela and Rag’n’Bone Man attend the inaugural Visionary Honours Awards at BAFTA Piccadilly in London on Feb. 8, 2019. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images.
( Oct. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Mandla Mandela, the grandson of famed anti-apartheid icon and former South African president Nelson Mandela, has been deported from Israel following the interception by Israeli forces on Oct. 1 of the Global Summud Flotilla.

Mandela is an executive member of the Al Quds Parliamentary Committee for Palestine as well as a member of the flotilla’s executive committee.

Before the IDF interception, Mandela, like Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who also participated in the flotilla, prerecorded a message: “I’m a citizen of the Republic of South Africa. If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the state of apartheid Israel,” he said. “I call you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release.”

According to the Israeli Embassy in South Africa, Mandela and several other South African citizens were deported via Jordan.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa “demanded” the “immediate release” of flotilla participants, claiming that they had been abducted. Ramaphosa stressed that their “abduction” undermines efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola extended his gratitude to all involved in helping to secure the release of the detained activists.

The government reiterated its commitment to the safety and well-being of its nationals abroad.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Israel have significantly soured in recent years following the African country’s filing a case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians.

Speaking to JNS, co-chairperson of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) Craig Pantanowitz said that “the SAZF denounces the so-called ‘Global Sumud Flotilla’ for what it truly is—a reckless political stunt aimed at provoking Israel, not delivering real aid to Gaza.

“The SAZF views Mandla Mandela’s participation as a shameful misuse of his grandfather’s legacy in support of Hamas propaganda, and notes that his arrest was the direct result of knowingly breaching a declared naval blockade. The SAZF calls on Mandla to take a page out of his cousins’ books, who met with the GHF to facilitate lawful aid deliveries—a genuine act of humanity, not theater,” he said.

Mandela’s granddaughters, Zaziwe Manaway and Zamaswazi Mandela, joined the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on Oct. 4.

“Mandla Mandela, desperately trying to create a struggle persona for himself, has inserted himself into the flotilla stunt. Trying to hijack his grandfather’s legacy, he attempts to conflate Nelson Mandela’s 27 years of hardship on Robben Island to his few days of being detained pending deportation,” said national director of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) Wendy Kahn.

“It is telling that his flotilla antics are more important to him than the lived realities of his people in the Eastern Cape, who are suffering with no jobs, no water and no food. The SAJBD believes that all efforts should be directed to the acceptance and implementation of the proposed peace plan and not on these sideshow events,” she said.

‘Misguided and morally bankrupt’

In a separate development, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) announced that it has suspended ties with the Israeli Medical Association (IMA). In its statement, SAMA said it:

Demands the urgent release of all detained Palestinian medical personnel.

Condemns the systematic destruction of Gaza’s health-care system and actively advocates for its immediate reconstruction.

Condemns the use of starvation as a policy and the blockade of essential medical supplies, calling for their immediate cessation.

The SAZF’s Pantanowitz called the decision “misguided and morally bankrupt, and a betrayal of the Hippocratic Oath to save lives without discrimination,” adding that “if South Africans ever found themselves in crisis, we can only hope Israeli doctors would still show the compassion that SAMA has just abandoned.”

The SAJBD said that “instead of representing our country’s medical professionals, they chose political expediency over the interests of their members. This action will serve only to alienate members of the association, causing unnecessary division and creating rifts between professionals and communities in our country.”

The South African Association of Jewish Mental Health & Allied Practitioners called on SAMA to engage directly with the IMA to present its concerns, evaluate evidence and explore joint initiatives that advance shared ethical and humanitarian goals.

Gaza Strip Africa Defense and Security
Rolene Marks
Rolene Marks is a journalist and commentator specializing in Israeli advocacy, global Jewish affairs, and Middle Eastern politics for JNS.org. A passionate advocate for Israel, she frequently appears on radio, television, and in print to provide insightful analysis and counter media bias. She is a member of Media Team Israel and Truth be Told, both dedicated to promoting accurate reporting on Israel. Additionally, she serves as the Chairperson of WIZO’s Hasbara Division, where she leads efforts in public diplomacy and advocacy.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Iran will not execute eight women protesters, Trump says
“Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison,” the U.S. president stated.
Apr. 22, 2026
UCLA
U.S. News
UCLA student government ‘anti-Jewish’ in condemning event with former Israeli hostage, Hillel says
A university spokesman told JNS that “the condemnation of such a peaceful event to share a story of resilience in the face of extreme suffering is antithetical to the values of our Bruin community.”
Apr. 22, 2026
Aaron Bandler
New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels and New York City children cut through “red tape” at a formerly vacant early childhood education center in Downtown Brooklyn, marking its official opening ahead of the fall term on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
U.S. News
NYPD searching for keffiyeh-clad drivers involved in Queens street takeover
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated that police are working not only to hold the people involved accountable but also “ensure that this isn’t something that is becoming normal in our city.”
Apr. 22, 2026
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Arizona approves resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria
“Judea and Samaria are central to Jewish history and faith,” stated David Livingston, a Republican state representative. “This resolution affirms what is true and rejects language created to deny it.”
Apr. 22, 2026
Metropolitan Police officers patrol London in December 2025. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police.
Antisemitism
Jewish-owned shop targeted in ‘religiously aggravated’ arson attack in UK
The police said it was eager to track down a group of young men in the area at the time.
Apr. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
White Nationalist, Neo-Nazi
U.S. News
Southern Poverty Law Center indicted for manufacturing extremism
“If these allegations are true, the SPLC is likely to be the largest single funder of white nationalist extremism in the United States,” stated Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.
Apr. 22, 2026
A member of the Lebanese Army riot-control forces fires a shotgun as troops try to disperse a Hezbollah-organized rally blocking the road to Beirut International Airport over a decision to bar two Iranian flights from landing there, in Beirut on Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Ibrahim Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
The hidden cycle keeping Israel and Hezbollah at war
Apr. 21, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Define a ‘good’ Jew
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When a ‘just’ war becomes an unjust talking point
Stephen M. Flatow