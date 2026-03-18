Rolene Marks is a journalist and commentator specializing in Israeli advocacy, global Jewish affairs, and Middle Eastern politics for JNS.org. A passionate advocate for Israel, she frequently appears on radio, television, and in print to provide insightful analysis and counter media bias. She is a member of Media Team Israel and Truth be Told, both dedicated to promoting accurate reporting on Israel. Additionally, she serves as the Chairperson of WIZO’s Hasbara Division, where she leads efforts in public diplomacy and advocacy.