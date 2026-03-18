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Rolene Marks

Rolene Marks is a journalist and commentator specializing in Israeli advocacy, global Jewish affairs, and Middle Eastern politics for JNS.org. A passionate advocate for Israel, she frequently appears on radio, television, and in print to provide insightful analysis and counter media bias. She is a member of Media Team Israel and Truth be Told, both dedicated to promoting accurate reporting on Israel. Additionally, she serves as the Chairperson of WIZO’s Hasbara Division, where she leads efforts in public diplomacy and advocacy.

Dudu Baron and Carol Goldfus talk to Benita Levin about caring for wounded IDF soldiers at the Telfed event in Herzliya, Dec. 30, 2025. Photo by Brian Spector.
Features
‘Stronger Together’ salutes heroic South African Israelis
A Telfed gathering in Herzliya brought together a cross-section of remarkable speakers who shared stories of tragedy and triumph, heroism and hope.
Jan. 8, 2026
Rolene Marks
The Malvern Town Hall in Stonnington, Australia. Credit: Council Watch Victoria.
Antisemitism
Australian city defers approval for menorah, angering Jews
Dec. 4, 2025
Rolene Marks
This oil painting of a female IDF soldier by Dalit Proter was inspired by the testimonies of female fighters as they perceive themselves in a complex gender-related context. Credit: Eden Association.
Features
Testimony project helps women in the IDF navigate healing
Dec. 1, 2025
Rolene Marks
South Africa Wendy Kahn
Jewish Life
South African Jewish doctors quit medical association over Israel boycott
“Medical boycotts have the potential to harm patients, slow medical innovation and erode the humanitarian space that medicine must safeguard,” the doctors said.
Nov. 18, 2025
Rolene Marks
Volunteer Robert Freibaum picks lemons in the south, October 2025. Credit: Robert Freibaum.
Features
Volunteers from abroad continue to serve in Israel
Despite the Oct. 10 ceasefire, visitors from the US and around the world have not stopped coming to the Jewish state to offer a helping hand.
Nov. 14, 2025
Rolene Marks
Zaziwe and Zamaswazi (Swazi) Dlamini-Manaway, the granddaughters of Nelson Mandela, distribute aid in Gaza, Sept. 20, 2025. Credit: National Black Empowerment Council (NBEC).
Features
‘We saw the truth with our own eyes’
Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters talk to JNS after paying a solidarity visit to Israel and Gaza.
Oct. 30, 2025
Rolene Marks
An anti-Israel protest outside the Johannesburg Holocaust & Genocide Center (JHGC) on Oct. 20, 2025, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
Antisemitism
Anti-Israel activists target South African Holocaust centers
Protests coincide with a major genocide scholars’ conference in Johannesburg amid what Jewish leaders are calling “a campaign of intimidation.”
Oct. 26, 2025
Rolene Marks
Tova Ben-Dov
Israel News
World WIZO mourns honorary life president, Tova Ben-Dov
World WIZO chairperson Anita Friedman paid tribute to her as “a courageous and inspiring leader who was the beating heart of WIZO.”
Oct. 17, 2025
Rolene Marks
From left: Professor Green, Mandla Mandela and Rag'n'Bone Man attend the inaugural Visionary Honours Awards at BAFTA Piccadilly in London on Feb. 8, 2019. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Israel News
Mandela’s grandson deported following flotilla ‘stunt’
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that flotilla participants had been abducted.
Oct. 9, 2025
Rolene Marks
Yoel Levy running in the Sydney Marathon, Sept. 5, 2025. Credit: Yoel Levy.
Features
Manchester’s ‘Marathon Batman’ runs for the Bibas family
Inspired by the Bibas family, Yoel Levy seeks to turn “heartbreak into hope, grief into movement and silence into strength.”
Oct. 7, 2025
Rolene Marks
Officer "O" on duty in Gaza with a dog, Sept. 2025. Credit: Israel Police.
Features
From blue to green: Police officers who serve in the IDF
“The goal is always the same: our citizens must feel safe,” said Sgt. Maj. Eyal, an Israel Police veteran currently serving as a reservist in the north.
Sep. 21, 2025
Rolene Marks
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