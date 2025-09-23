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More than 50,000 Jews made aliyah since Oct. 7

Since Oct. 7, the agency has provided tens of millions of dollars in aid, with more than 22,000 victims of terrorism and war receiving support.

Sep. 23, 2025

More than 50,000 Jews made aliyah since Oct. 7

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Jewish Agency for Israel logo
Jewish Agency for Israel logo.
( Sep. 23, 2025 / JNS )

More than 50,000 new immigrants have arrived in Israel since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, according to figures released by the Jewish Agency for Israel ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

In addition, through Masa Israel Journey, a Jewish Agency program in partnership with the Israeli government, roughly 20,000 young people from Jewish communities abroad have come to Israel to volunteer and support the country.

Tens of thousands of Jews have participated in aliyah fairs held worldwide since Oct. 7, and more than 60,000 people have opened immigration files.

Since Oct. 7, the agency has provided tens of millions of dollars in aid, with more than 22,000 victims of terrorism and war receiving support through immediate grants, rehabilitation programs and resilience-building initiatives for children.

In addition, the agency’s Communities2Gether initiative has created roughly 30 new partnerships between southern and northern Israeli towns and Jewish communities abroad. More than 1,700 youths from war-affected areas also attended summer camps in North America through the Campers2Gether program.

Since the war began, the agency’s Youth Futures program has supported over 18,000 children and parents in roughly 50 communities across Israel’s social and geographic periphery, strengthening resilience through its mentorship model, which provides intensive support over three years.

The Jewish Agency has also expanded its network of gap-year preparatory programs (mechinot), including in the Gaza Envelope region, as well as a program serving the Druze community.

About 15,000 business owners from across Israel—including those owned by reservists of the Israel Defense Forces—have received support from the agency and its partners through grants and emergency loans.

“On this Rosh Hashanah eve, as we gather at the holiday table, we do not forget our deep commitment to all who have been harmed. The hostage families, victims of terror and war, and all who need our help,” said Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency.

“Thanks to our deep partnership with global Jewry, we were able to help many people who were affected during the difficult two years we have gone through, support business owners and strengthen Aliyah even in the shadow of the war,” he said.

As part of efforts to strengthen the Gaza Envelope region, the agency, in collaboration with the Accountant General’s office in the Israeli Ministry of Finance and backed by a state guarantee of approximately 1 billion shekels ($300 million), will build around 1,000 new housing units in the Tekuma region. The project, supported by world Jewry, aims to attract new families and encourage demographic growth.

Amid a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide, the agency is also working to strengthen the resilience of Jewish communities through several initiatives. Its Fund for Community Security has helped protect hundreds of Jewish institutions globally, while the JReady program has trained professionals to respond to emergencies.

The agency also deployed a record number of Israeli Shlichim (emissaries) worldwide to strengthen ties with global Jewry. The shlichim corps has grown to nearly 3,000 across 65 countries, including more than 120 Israel Fellows stationed on college campuses to support Jewish students facing antisemitism.

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