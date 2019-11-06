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News   Israel News

Russia said to have recovered advanced Israeli missile in Syria in 2018

Chinese media reports David’s Sling interceptor that landed intact in Syria after failing to detonate was recovered by Syrian forces and handed over to Russia for study.

Nov. 6, 2019
A David's Sling missile being launched. Credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
A David’s Sling missile being launched. Credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

An advanced Israeli missile was recovered by the Syrian military in 2018 and transferred to Russia for study, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

According to China’s SINA news site, the missile, part of Israel’s David’s Sling defense system, came down in the Syrian Golan Heights after missing its target, believed to have been a Syrian missile.

The Israeli interceptor missile was one of two fired on July 23, 2018, in response to the launch by Syria of two Russian tactical ballistic missiles. When it became apparent that the missiles had not been fired at Israel, one of the David’s Sling interceptors was remotely destroyed by the Israel Defense Forces, whereas the second landed largely intact in the Syrian Golan.

Syrian forces dispatched to the crash site located and recovered the missile, and then handed it over to Russia for study.

David’s Sling, formerly known as “Magic Wand,” is a highly advanced missile defense system being jointly developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and U.S. defense contractor Raytheon. The system is designed to intercept planes, drones, ballistic missiles, mid-to-long-range rockets, and cruise missiles.

While the David’s Sling system has been operational since 2017, the July 2018 launch by Israel is believed to have been its first use in combat.

According to the SINA report, Israel and the United States have asked Russia to return the missile.

Neither Russia nor Israel have commented on the report.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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