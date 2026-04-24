More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah ceasefire violation

The terrorists fired rockets into Israel as Trump announced the extension of a tenuous pause in the fighting.

Apr. 24, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah ceasefire violation

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( Apr. 24, 2026 / JNS )

Israel struck Hezbollah targets in two locales in Southern Lebanon hours after terrorists had fired rockets into Israel from the area in violation of the April 16 ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

The IDF strikes were on Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Kherbet Selem and Touline, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit wrote on X.

On Thursday night, air-raid sirens sounded in Moshav Shtula following launches from Lebanon. The IDF intercepted the rockets and struck the launcher used to fire them, along with an additional ready-to-launch launcher, the IDF said. Three Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated after an unsuccessful attempt to launch a surface-to-air missile toward an IAF aircraft, the statement said.

In two separate incidents, Hezbollah terrorists launched rockets and an explosive UAV toward Israeli soldiers operating south of the IDF’s forward defense line in Southern Lebanon, the statement added. “These actions constitute blatant violations of the ceasefire understandings,” the IDF said.

Also on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend the ceasefire between the two countries for three weeks.

The announcement followed a meeting at the White House between Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

“The meeting went very well,” Trump wrote on social media. “The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters in the Oval Office that the truce would be under the same terms as the 10-day ceasefire which the two countries agreed to on April 16.

Hezbollah ended a previous ceasefire, reached in November 2024, on March 2, when it fired rockets into Israel in solidarity with Iran. Israel and the U.S. launched a military operation in Iran on Feb. 28, which they suspended on April 8 pending talks between Iran and the U.S.

Iran Middle East Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israel’s Rhythmic Gymnastics team in Paris, August 2024. Credit: Olympic Committee of Israel.
Israel News
Israel wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in Baku World Cup
The team’s success builds on a strong track record in international competition.
Apr. 24, 2026
The new Shlomit Regional Community Center, April 2026. Photo by Judy Lash Balint.
Feature
Rebuilding life on Israel’s southern border
Communities near Gaza push forward with resilience centers, therapy programs and infrastructure despite trauma.
Apr. 24, 2026
Judy Lash Balint
Dr. Moshe Sagi (left), an internal medicine specialist in Clalit’s Tel Aviv-Jaffa District, on home-care day during the war, April 2026. Credit: Clalit Health Services.
Feature
War accelerates health-care revolution in Israel
Clalit study finds hospital-level care at home can improve outcomes as wartime pressures reshape patient treatment.
Apr. 24, 2026
Howard Blas
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
NY appellate court affirms dismissal of lawsuit against Zionist Organization of America
Liz Berney, of ZOA, told JNS that the organization is “pleased that the Supreme Court and the appellate court properly dismissed this baseless case outright.”
Apr. 23, 2026
Aaron Bandler
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lebanese ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa listen to questions from the media during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israel, Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire three weeks, Trump says
“The meeting went very well,” the president wrote. “The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.”
Apr. 23, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mike Kehoe IHRA
U.S. News
Missouri adopts IHRA definition of Jew-hatred for state schools
“Missouri stands with Israel and its people and we want to make sure that the world understands that,” the governor said while signing the bill.
Apr. 23, 2026
Think Twice
The seven deadly myths about the Iran war
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Michael Doran, Ep. 219
Apr. 23, 2026
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The dawn of a new world order
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
IMEU presents the greatest hits of Arab propaganda
Mitchell Bard