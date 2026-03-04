Turkey says Iran fired missile at its territory

Iran fired a missile at Turkey on Wednesday that crossed into Iraqi and Syrian airspace, and was intercepted en route by NATO defense systems, the Turkish Defense Ministry said. Iran’s army denied the claim.

“NATO air and missile-defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean” shot down the missile, per the official statement.

“Threats will be responded to wherever they come from,” the Turkish Ministry of Defense wrote in a statement about the incident.

No casualties or injuries were reported. On Thursday, the Iranian Armed Forces published a statement denying that any missiles had been launched from Iran toward Turkey, Reuters reported.

Turkey is a NATO member state. The Islamic Republic reportedly has fired missiles and other projectiles at Bahrain, Cyprus, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Israel, since Saturday’s launch of a major offensive against Iran by the United States and Israel.

“We are capable of ensuring the security of our land and our citizens, regardless of who or where it comes from. All necessary steps to defend our airspace will be taken decisively and without hesitation. We remind you that we reserve the right to respond to any hostile attitude toward our country,” the Turkish statement also said.

Iran’s calculations in striking Gulf states are a subject of debate, with some analysts saying it is trying to leverage Washington back to the negotiating table.

Rear Adm. (res.) Eli Marom, a former commander of the Israeli Navy, argues that the regional strikes are a last-ditch attempt to settle scores with U.S. allies as it exits power.

The strikes in Kuwait were targeted at U.S. bases there. They led to the deaths of six U.S. servicemen and several residents of Gulf states.